Race Day Photo Epic: Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024

Not a bad place to set up camp for the week

It's good to be back in Finale Ligure and back to World Cup racing

The calm before the storm

It's a new year, but the man to beat is the same as it ever was

Alex Rudeau struggled to find the form that landed him 2nd in the overall just a few months ago

Ella Conolly on Stage 2

Martin Maes has found the fire to race once again in 2024 and ended the weekend on the podium in 3rd

Youn Deniaud making shapes down Stage 1

2nd for Isabeau Courdurier

Alex Storr on Stage 5

Richie Rude with the target everyone is chasing on his back

Hugo Pigeon on Stage 3

1st to start the 2024 season for Harriet Harnden

Rae Morrison rounding out the top 5

U21 Men's winner Bailey Christie

6th for Raphaela Richter

Estelle Charles on Stage 1

Bex Baraona running her own program finished 10th

Iago Garay back at it a year after a brain aneurysm landed him in the hospital at this same race

U21 defending champ Emmy Lan had an off weekend to finish 7th

U21 Women's winner Lily Planquart

Fast, physical, and rocky trails were the name of the game this weekend in Finale

Kasper Woolley is healthy and in the mix once again

Jesse Melamed charging on Stage 3

Morgane Charre would end the race in 4th

2nd for Charlie Murray

Dimitri Tordo came 8th

6th for Jesse Melamed

Local hero Mirco Vendemmia knows every inch of these hills and took 4th

A flat on the final stage pushed Lukasik to 5th

7th for Greg Callaghan and his best finish in a few seasons

Richie Rude blasted the final stage to take a commanding win in Finale Ligure after a tight battle with his teammate

New year and not much had changed

Richie Rude continued his winning ways in Finale, with Charlie Murray and Martin Maes just behind

Harriet Harnden tops Isabeau Courdurier and Ella Conolly in the Elite Women's Race

Lily Planquart, Elly Hoskin, and Simona Kuchynkova on top in U21 Women's podium

Bailey Christie, JT Fischer, and Marius Tenet on the U21 Men's podium

Views from the final stage in Finale

Lather, rinse, repeat... Another win and another year as the man to beat for Richie Rude

The opening round of the UCI Enduro World Cup in Finale Outdoor Region, north-west Italy, saw Britain’s Harriet Harnden take the lead in the women’s competition thanks to a supreme stage three race on ‘Supergroppo’.2023 overall winner, Isabeau Courdurier took second place, after an early lead on stage one, before falling back in the pack after a grueling stage three. While Ella Conolly, who experienced a turbulent 2023, kept a steady pace throughout the race to earn the third spot on the podium.The men’s competition was dominated by reigning champion Richie Rude who won three stages out of the four, including a near-perfect ride on stage five - DH Men. Charlie Murray put in solid times across the stages to place second on the day, while Belgian Martin Maes returned to the podium, taking the final spot in third.