Race Day Photo Epic: Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024

The opening round of the UCI Enduro World Cup in Finale Outdoor Region, north-west Italy, saw Britain’s Harriet Harnden take the lead in the women’s competition thanks to a supreme stage three race on ‘Supergroppo’.
2023 overall winner, Isabeau Courdurier took second place, after an early lead on stage one, before falling back in the pack after a grueling stage three. While Ella Conolly, who experienced a turbulent 2023, kept a steady pace throughout the race to earn the third spot on the podium.
The men’s competition was dominated by reigning champion Richie Rude who won three stages out of the four, including a near-perfect ride on stage five - DH Men. Charlie Murray put in solid times across the stages to place second on the day, while Belgian Martin Maes returned to the podium, taking the final spot in third.