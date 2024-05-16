Tech Randoms Round 1 - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024

New brakes and rotors from TRP

The new brake lever appears to be evolving and approaching completion.

These were off Greg Minnaar's bike during his Fort William crashes, hence the scarring.

TRP's new rotors, with many many little holes.

e*thirteen's Sidekick hub

Not the first we've seen of this, but more time in hand adds to the mystery.

The hub has a sort of soft catch at each click of the pawl engagement, similar to how an O-Chain feels. Large shell on the drive side.

Looks like a new rim model, as well. The Grappler is their existing DH rim.

Prototype 8 at We Are One

Prototype 08 rocking some raw links.

WAO is working on a new bar and stem, as we saw at Sea Otter this year. You can flip the two sides of this direct mount stem to gain different flex characteristics. I really like the way the frame hugs the Vivid's air can.

New tires from Maxxis

Maxxis had a couple sets of their unreleased new tire out in the pits. They look very similar to the Continental Argotal, the Specialized Hillbilly, and aren't terribly different from the Shorty.

Carbon-wrapped Norco DH bike

Minnaar's carbon-wrapped rear triangle is meant to increase stiffness. The Norco crew decided things were flexing a little too for Greg much based on rider feedback, race footage, and some data acquisition taken at Fort William.

Carbon over alloy, and a headshot overlooking the whole deal. Looks prototype-y.

High pivot Canyon proto

Idler equipped, high main pivot, and plenty of other ones.

Linkage close-up. Very official size graphics and a shot at the guts of the system.

Rumor has it this a deep cover Specialized prototype. Stoked to see it on track this weekend.

World Cup Number 2, Poland Edition. The racers and fans are all stoked to see the DH World Cup come to a completely new destination this year, with the mystery and excitement surrounding a new track really adding to the fervor. As always, there's plenty of interesting bits of tech floating around the pits, so lets dig in.Plenty more coming, stay hungry.