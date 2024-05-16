Tech Randoms Round 1 - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024

May 16, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

A herd of locals.
Randoms Round 1
Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup

World Cup Number 2, Poland Edition. The racers and fans are all stoked to see the DH World Cup come to a completely new destination this year, with the mystery and excitement surrounding a new track really adding to the fervor. As always, there's plenty of interesting bits of tech floating around the pits, so lets dig in.


New brakes and rotors from TRP

The new brake lever appears to be evolving and approaching completion.
The new brake lever appears to be evolving and approaching completion.

These were off Greg Minaar s bike during his Fort William crashes hence the scarring.
These were off Greg Minnaar's bike during his Fort William crashes, hence the scarring.
photo

TRP s new rotors with many many little holes.
TRP's new rotors, with many many little holes.
Apparently these offer 50 more braking power than the existing model.

e*thirteen's Sidekick hub

e thirteen s mysterious Sidekick hub
Not the first we've seen of this, but more time in hand adds to the mystery.

e thirteen s Sidekick hub replete with a big ol shiny dust shield.
The hub has a sort of soft catch at each click of the pawl engagement, similar to how an O-Chain feels.
Rear Sidekick with a pretty large shell on the drive side.
Large shell on the drive side.

Looks like a new rim model as well.
Looks like a new rim model, as well.
The Grappler is their existing DH rim.
The Grappler is their existing DH rim.

Prototype 8 at We Are One

Prototype 08 rocking some raw links.
Prototype 08 rocking some raw links.
photo

WAO is working on a new bar and stem as we saw at Sea Otter this year. You can flip the two sides of this direct mount stem to gain different flex characteristics.
WAO is working on a new bar and stem, as we saw at Sea Otter this year. You can flip the two sides of this direct mount stem to gain different flex characteristics.
I really like the way the frame hugs the Vivid s aircan.
I really like the way the frame hugs the Vivid's air can.

New tires from Maxxis

Maxxis had a couple sets of their unreleased new tire out in the pits. They look very similar to the Conti Argotal the Specialized Hillbilly and aren t terribly different from the Shorty.
Maxxis had a couple sets of their unreleased new tire out in the pits. They look very similar to the Continental Argotal, the Specialized Hillbilly, and aren't terribly different from the Shorty.

We l https www.pinkbike.com news spotted-new-tire-from-maxxis.html first saw these l at the end of last summer so hopefully they re nearing production.
We first saw these at the end of last summer, so hopefully they're nearing production.
29x2.4
29x2.4

Carbon-wrapped Norco DH bike

Minaar s carbon-wrapped rear triangle is meant to increase stiffness.
Minnaar's carbon-wrapped rear triangle is meant to increase stiffness.
The Norco crew decided things were flexing a little too much based on rider feedback race footage and some data acquisition taken at Fort William.
The Norco crew decided things were flexing a little too for Greg much based on rider feedback, race footage, and some data acquisition taken at Fort William.

Carbon over alloy and a headshot overlooking the whole deal.
Carbon over alloy, and a headshot overlooking the whole deal.
Looks prototype-y.
Looks prototype-y.

High pivot Canyon proto

Idler equipped high main pivot and plenty of other ones.
Idler equipped, high main pivot, and plenty of other ones.

Linkage close-up.
Linkage close-up.
Very official size graphics and a shot at the guts of the system.
Very official size graphics and a shot at the guts of the system.


Rumor has it this a deep cover Specialized prototype. Stoked to see it on track this weekend.
Rumor has it this a deep cover Specialized prototype. Stoked to see it on track this weekend.

Plenty more coming, stay hungry.

 Curious if TRP will release alternative levers for those who want a closer reach. If they’re less than half the price of CNC’d aftermarket levers, they should sell like hot cakes.
With fat grips, silicone lever covers (during winter), and large hands, I’m at the limit of adjustment.
  • 1 0
 Just get the pushrods off their website, can run it super close with the stock levers
  • 2 0
 Tektro's high-end brakes are nice. Wouldn't kick em out of bed for eating rotors.
  • 1 0
 Calling it right now - Sidekick hub is a traditional pawl/drive ring, nested inside a sprag clutch.
  • 1 0
 That seems like a good guess.
  • 1 0
 TRP… “looks like a Galfer” lol
  • 1 0
 That we are one aircan hugging is almost x rated
  • 1 0
 Specialized's barber really fucked up that mullet.







