RACING

Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Aug 14, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Whistler 2018

Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018

The Crankworx Garbanzo DH is a brutal event that takes riders down 1,000m over 7km!


Women

1st. Georgia Astle (CAN) 14:29
2nd. Claire Buchar (CAN)+8.57
3rd. Tracey Hannah (AUS) +10.00
4th. Casey Brown (CAN) +18.52
5th. Morgane Charre (FRA) +21.77

Men

1st. Sam Hill (AUS) 12:46.84
2nd. Jacob Dickson (IRL) +1.67
3rd. Samuel Blenkinsop (NZL) +3.25
4th. Henry Fitzgerald (CAN) +9.91
5th. Chris Kovarik (AUS) +12.73

With a crash and a flat front tire, Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas was unable to take his sixth win in a row.

Full results can be found here.

Mentions: @officialcrankworx


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
86262 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
76945 views
First Ride: Polygon's New XquarOne DH
54244 views
RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
48291 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
43257 views
Gwin's Not Racing MSA, But He is Training on a 29" YT Tues
42817 views
Review: Norco's Aurum HSP1 29 is a High-Pivot Speed Demon
38582 views
Inside The Tape: Greg Minnaar's Massive Huck From Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
38392 views

15 Comments

  • + 13
 Great to see Sam Hill participating (and winning) in other Whistler Crankworks events this year.

Also, great to see Blenki back on form his MSA training crash. Blenki for King.
  • + 1
 Samuel Effing Hill. That is all.
  • + 7
 Love it how you had to explain why Marcelo didn’t win. I just assumed he didn’t participate before you gave me an explanation
  • + 5
 Kovarik in fifth. Not bad for a 40 year old.
  • + 3
 What in Sam Hill!! Holy shit... that dude can just like... ride a bike eh?
  • + 2
 3 seconds between the top riders over 7km is un real
  • + 2
 4th place, looks good on ya Henry, congrats.
  • + 2
 Sam on his Nuke Proof Mega I assume? Legend.
  • + 1
 nah he had his pulse
  • + 3
 Sam Hill is killing it.
  • + 1
 Sam Hill you legend! Fav rider out there
  • + 2
 Hill for president.
  • + 2
 Was Sam on his Mega?
  • + 1
 Sam Hill 1.
  • + 1
 Sam is rad

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030783
Mobile Version of Website