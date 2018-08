Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Women

Men

Mentions:

The Crankworx Garbanzo DH is a brutal event that takes riders down 1,000m over 7km!1st. Georgia Astle (CAN) 14:292nd. Claire Buchar (CAN)+8.573rd. Tracey Hannah (AUS) +10.004th. Casey Brown (CAN) +18.525th. Morgane Charre (FRA) +21.771st. Sam Hill (AUS) 12:46.842nd. Jacob Dickson (IRL) +1.673rd. Samuel Blenkinsop (NZL) +3.254th. Henry Fitzgerald (CAN) +9.915th. Chris Kovarik (AUS) +12.73With a crash and a flat front tire, Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas was unable to take his sixth win in a row.Full results can be found here