Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018

The Crankworx Garbanzo DH is a brutal event that takes riders down 1,000m over 7km!
Women
1st. Georgia Astle (CAN) 14:29
2nd. Claire Buchar (CAN)+8.57
3rd. Tracey Hannah (AUS) +10.00
4th. Casey Brown (CAN) +18.52
5th. Morgane Charre (FRA) +21.77Men
1st. Sam Hill (AUS) 12:46.84
2nd. Jacob Dickson (IRL) +1.67
3rd. Samuel Blenkinsop (NZL) +3.25
4th. Henry Fitzgerald (CAN) +9.91
5th. Chris Kovarik (AUS) +12.73
With a crash and a flat front tire, Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas was unable to take his sixth win in a row.
Also, great to see Blenki back on form his MSA training crash. Blenki for King.
