Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 1 - Fourforty MTB Park

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Kyle Lockwood: 2:44.36

2nd. Louis Hamilton: +1.2

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +1.83

4th. Bryn Dickerson: +4.15

5th. Matt Berry: +5.1





Elite Women:



1st. Kate Weatherly: 4:48.67







U19 Men:



1st. Guy Johnston: 3:00.87

2nd. Cameron Beck: +0.11

3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: +0.2

4th. James Macdermid: +5.56

5th. Sam Weir: +10.8





U19 Women:



1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:43.12

2nd. Kalani Muirhead: +2:2.73





Kyle Lockwood and Kate Weatherly take the top steps of the Elite podiums after some wet and windy racing in New Zealand. Jenna Hastings ended the day with the win in the U19 Women's race and Guy Johnston just edging out the top prize in the U19 Men byseconds. Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below.