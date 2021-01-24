Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 1 - Fourforty MTB Park

Jan 24, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


Kyle Lockwood and Kate Weatherly take the top steps of the Elite podiums after some wet and windy racing in New Zealand. Jenna Hastings ended the day with the win in the U19 Women's race and Guy Johnston just edging out the top prize in the U19 Men by 0.11 seconds. Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Kyle Lockwood: 2:44.36
2nd. Louis Hamilton: +1.2
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +1.83
4th. Bryn Dickerson: +4.15
5th. Matt Berry: +5.1


Elite Women:

1st. Kate Weatherly: 4:48.67



U19 Men:

1st. Guy Johnston: 3:00.87
2nd. Cameron Beck: +0.11
3rd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: +0.2
4th. James Macdermid: +5.56
5th. Sam Weir: +10.8


U19 Women:

1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:43.12
2nd. Kalani Muirhead: +2:2.73



Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:


U19 Men:


U19 Women:



See the full list of categories here


6 Comments

  • 5 0
 Kate Weatherly went into this very confident of the win.
  • 1 0
 U19 still faster
  • 1 0
 Man, we really do need more woman. It sucks so much to race against yourself or just one or two others.
  • 1 0
 Were the U19 ridees using the same exact course?
  • 1 0
 Oh to be able to live in a country where racing is possible.
  • 1 0
 Living in a country where you can actually go riding would be welcomed at the moment.

