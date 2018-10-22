RED BULL BIKE

Social Round Up: Digging in the Desert - Red Bull Rampage 2018

Oct 22, 2018
by Aidan Oliver  

Rheeder picking away.
SOCIAL ROUND UP
RAMPAGE
DIG DAYS


The world's craziest mountain bike event, Red Bull Rampage, is back for another year. With a new site for this year, 21 of the world's best freeriders will create their own handmade lines down the mountain without the use of power tools. As a result, no two riders' paths down the near-vertical sandstone ridges will be exactly the same.

We'll have more photo coverage coming soon, but in the meantime check out some of the social media posts from riders during the line building process below! Tune in to Red Bull TV to watch the finals on Friday at 3:30 PM PDT.















Some brands have gone all out for their Rampage riders this year. Check out some of the custom bikes.











MENTIONS: @redbullbike


24 Comments

  • + 4
 i dont think i could walk down that sht let alone rode a bike down it
  • + 2
 You just need to find your inner Randy and anything is possible....
  • + 1
 I hate to be that guy, but these guys should at least have safety glasses on when chipping those rocks. I got a shard in my eye once, eye surgery is no joke!!!!
  • + 2
 Hope they don't get their bikes dirty.
  • + 2
 Is Zink going to be good to compete?
  • + 1
 That’s called Brotherhood right there
  • + 1
 Carson's bike looks mean....bombs away!
