Video: This Track Is Loose! - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024

May 17, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  


Junior Racer Igor Franek (@igo_franoo) sticks the Pinkbike GoPro on his helmet and swerves his way down the dry and loose Szczyrk World Cup downhill track in Poland for round 2 of the 2024 series.


Junior POV presented by ODI Grips
2 Comments
  • 3 0
 Two adds in one video? Dumb
  • 1 0
 this is a loris vergier track







