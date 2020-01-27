Video: Ruben Alcantara is Experimenting with a Full-Suspension BMX Bike

Jan 27, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  



It's no secret, the BMX scene has a lot of skill. We've seen BMXers adapt to mountain bikes and putting their skills to use on trails and slopestyle course for some time now. However, Ruben Alcantara is likely one of the first to take bits of mountain bike technology and adapt it to 20" wheels to make a full-suspension BMX bike.

According to @fingerscrossedbmx, Alcantara said:

bigquotes13 years ago I had the opportunity to ride the bike park of Whistler with a mountain bike. I had so much fun but I was thinking all the time: I wish I could ride this on my BMX...Ruben Alcantara

It seems that Alcantara has been working closely with Garrett Byrnes, Mike Bennett, and Ari Cruz, among others to bring this vision to life and we can't wait to see what comes of it. We've reached out to Ruben for more information so we'll update this post when we learn more.








14 Comments

  • 9 0
 This is an abomination And I love it I absolutely want to try it.
  • 1 0
 install bmx handlebar on brandon semenuk ticket s.
  • 10 1
 So, Taj. High expectations next Sunday.
  • 3 0
 Anyone else see the coming of a new sport? I love this!!
  • 2 0
 I think Brooklyn got there first

m.pinkbike.com/news/article852.html
  • 3 1
 So is this Slopestyle with fatbike tires then?
  • 1 0
 cuz that's awesome!
  • 1 0
 70's bmx with modern geo love it! Just need 10 gauge spokes and chrome rims!
  • 1 0
 Made my day! Thanks Ruben! it's now time for some SCOOTER action!!! ahahaha
  • 1 0
 And here I was wanting a mountain bike you could ride at a BMX track.
  • 1 1
 You can ride your regular BMX at a MTB trail already. I used to when I rode BMX.
  • 1 0
 Comments about geometry, anti-squat etc in 3, 2, 1...
  • 1 0
 next dirtjump with 29er.
  • 1 3
 whats the point of having a full-suspension bike, when it`s going to be all firm and locked out?

