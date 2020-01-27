Video: Ruben Alcantara is Experimenting with a Full-Suspension BMX Bike

It's no secret, the BMX scene has a lot of skill. We've seen BMXers adapt to mountain bikes and putting their skills to use on trails and slopestyle course for some time now. However, Ruben Alcantara is likely one of the first to take bits of mountain bike technology and adapt it to 20" wheels to make a full-suspension BMX bike.
|13 years ago I had the opportunity to ride the bike park of Whistler with a mountain bike. I had so much fun but I was thinking all the time: I wish I could ride this on my BMX...—Ruben Alcantara
It seems that Alcantara has been working closely with Garrett Byrnes, Mike Bennett, and Ari Cruz, among others to bring this vision to life and we can't wait to see what comes of it. We've reached out to Ruben for more information so we'll update this post when we learn more.
