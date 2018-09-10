VIDEOS

Wyn TV: Finals - Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018

Sep 10, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Wyn wraps up World Champs with a beer and a chat with the who's who of mountain biking.

 I enjoy all of WYNTV, but the awkward moments are always the best parts...Greg clearly trying to shut the interview down politely and Wyn saying great year...priceless!
 Tahnée Seagraves off-season looks pretty high.
 Wyn always looks like he's expecting to get ambushed when he's filming his outros.
 Don't understand why downhill guys talk so much smack on Enduro. Enduro is a whole other beast that requires different skills. Some stages are harder than some downhill courses. They should try racing ews first. I would like to see a lot more cross competing. Rude in dh. Gwinn in Enduro etc
 Dakota Norton at a Medium Pace - www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fkIKmwbZQk
 lol to the dude who just had to close the van door.
 This is the definitive moment in which you realize that the season is over, whit the last WynTV
 these are the best videos on pinkbike.
 15+ minutes Wynning. Life is good!
 Love how humble Loic is
 420 tahnée if you can get a good balance between thc and cbd then it’s all good and just vape it.

