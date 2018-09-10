Pinkbike.com
Wyn TV: Finals - Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
Sep 10, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Wyn wraps up World Champs with a beer and a chat with the who's who of mountain biking.
Filmed and Edited by @nickvanberkelWyn wraps up World Champs
MENTIONS:
@GTBicycles
@redbullbike
11 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
VT2wheeledlife
(37 mins ago)
I enjoy all of WYNTV, but the awkward moments are always the best parts...Greg clearly trying to shut the interview down politely and Wyn saying great year...priceless!
[Reply]
+ 8
jacobboma
(56 mins ago)
Tahnée Seagraves off-season looks pretty high.
[Reply]
+ 4
dingus
(32 mins ago)
Wyn always looks like he's expecting to get ambushed when he's filming his outros.
[Reply]
+ 0
Riwajc
(11 mins ago)
Don't understand why downhill guys talk so much smack on Enduro. Enduro is a whole other beast that requires different skills. Some stages are harder than some downhill courses. They should try racing ews first. I would like to see a lot more cross competing. Rude in dh. Gwinn in Enduro etc
[Reply]
+ 3
Mavic101
(48 mins ago)
Dakota Norton at a Medium Pace -
www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fkIKmwbZQk
[Reply]
+ 4
Nathan6209
(45 mins ago)
lol to the dude who just had to close the van door.
[Reply]
+ 2
Trickfinger
(39 mins ago)
This is the definitive moment in which you realize that the season is over, whit the last WynTV
[Reply]
+ 2
DH-Angel
(24 mins ago)
these are the best videos on pinkbike.
[Reply]
+ 2
mi-bike
(24 mins ago)
15+ minutes Wynning. Life is good!
[Reply]
+ 3
Wit290186
(45 mins ago)
Love how humble Loic is
[Reply]
+ 0
robdpzero
(47 mins ago)
420 tahnée if you can get a good balance between thc and cbd then it’s all good and just vape it.
[Reply]
