HT T1 Pedals - Review







First seen underneath the feet of enduro specialist Jerome Clementz, HT's T1 pedals are geared towards riders looking for a clipless pedal that offers up a wider platform than what's found on more XC-oriented options.



A 92 x 68mm aluminum platform provides a slightly larger landing pad to aim for when trying to find them again after unclipping, and the two replaceable pins on each side are intended to add even more grip. The pedals have a chromoly spindle and use HT's EVO+ bearing system, which relies on a bushing, a needle bearing, and a small thrust bearing mechanism to keep them spinning smoothly. The T1's weigh in at 366 grams for the pair, and they're available in 11 different brightly anodized colors. MSRP: $135 USD.







HT T1 Pedal Details



• Intended use: trail / all-mountain

• Aluminum body, chromoly spindle

• Two replaceable pins on each side

• Internals: Evo+ bearing system

• Eleven color options

• Weight: 366 grams

• MSRP: $135 USD

• www.ht-components.com

Performance



The spring-loaded clip-in mechanism is HT's own design, with a wire bail at the front rather than the metal plate commonly seen with SPD-compatible designs. On that note, the T1's aren't SPD-compatible, which means you'll need to use HT's own cleats in order to properly clip in and out.



The supplied X1 cleats provide 4 degrees of float, and there's another cleat design available, the X1F, that allows for 8-degrees of float. Tension is adjusted via a 3mm hex bolt on each side, with possible settings ranging from 'snug' to 'my shoes are now permanently affixed to my bike.' Seriously—there's a ton of available spring tension, and the middle setting is close to what would be the max on a set of Shimano pedals.



On the trail, the T1's were easy to clip into, with a reassuring 'click' that makes it easy to know that you're securely attached. I already mentioned the large amount of available spring tension, but it's also worth noting that past a certain point the ease of entry began to decrease. In other words, if you crank the tension up all the way it's going to be harder to get in and out of the pedals.







The T1 pedals require HT's own cleats. Two versions are available, with either 4 or 8 degrees of float. The T1 pedals require HT's own cleats. Two versions are available, with either 4 or 8 degrees of float. The T1's alloy platform measures 17mm thick, tapering down to 13mm at either end. The T1's alloy platform measures 17mm thick, tapering down to 13mm at either end.





If you've ever used a version of Shimano's clipless pedals then you're familiar with what 4-degrees of float usually feels like—there's almost no resistance up to a certain point, after which the cleat cleanly disengages and release the shoe from the pedal. HT's T1 pedal feel a little different. Even for those first 4-degrees there's still a little bit of resistance, and the release feels 'springier' than it does with Shimano's pedals—it's like the difference between opening the latch on a gate (Shimano) and lifting up the catch bar on a mouse trap (HT).



Now, riding with mouse traps attached to your feet may not sound that appealing, but I actually ended up preferring the HT's release feel over Shimano. It's a little less on/off, which means there's a greater range of foot motion for those moments when you need to almost—but not quite—unclip. Conversely, it does mean that you may end up attached to the bike for a millisecond longer when you'd rather not be—for that reason I'd say the T1's may not be the best option for newcomers to the clipless pedal world.



I didn't have any unexpected or inadvertent releases while using the T1's, and clipping in and out was trouble free in all but the muddiest of conditions. In deep mud, they can clog a little bit, but a few solid kicks were usually all it took to be able to get back in.







There are two front pins on each side, but they don't do much when paired with stiffer soled shoes. There are two front pins on each side, but they don't do much when paired with stiffer soled shoes. In addition to a needle bearing and bushing the pedals use a small thrust bearing system (shown above). In addition to a needle bearing and bushing the pedals use a small thrust bearing system (shown above).





Issues / Durability



It's not necessarily an issue, but I did discover that the two pins on each side of the pedal are pretty much for show—because the clip-in mechanism doesn't rotate, unless you have super-soft shoes the sole isn't going to flex enough to contact them. I used Shimano's ME7 and Giro's Terraduro Mid during testing, and neither shoe came close to touching the pins.



After nearly a full year of regular use, a time that includes plenty of trips through deep mud puddles, the pedals are still spinning fairly smoothly, with only a slight bit of play. When I pulled them apart to check on the internals I did find that there was a section on both chromoly spindles that showed signs of corrosion. That's a sign that the pedals aren't as weatherproof as they could be (and also that pulling them apart and greasing them more frequently isn't a bad idea if you ride in wet conditions). Disassembly isn't too hard, but it does require a thin-walled 8mm socket, something not every home mechanic will have, at least not before spending some quality time with a bench grinder.





Compared to Shimano XT





Given the popularity and proven track record of Shimano's XT pedals, it's worth comparing them directly to the HT T1. The two pedals are aimed at the same style of rider, and even the shape is fairly similar, although the T1's platform is a tad smaller than the XT's.



As far as weight goes, the T1 pedals have the edge, coming in at 366 grams, 36 grams lighter than the M8020 pedals. The T1 pedals also offer up more spring tension, a plus for riders who regularly find themselves blowing out of their SPD pedals even at max tension. Plus, for the fashion focused riders out there, HT has ten more color options than Shimano.

