5 Cross-Country Bike Checks - Sea Otter 2018

The World Champion's Specialized Epic is built conservatively, which means it doesn't stray too far from what bike shop customers would get for the Epic Eagle's $10,000 asking price. Annika is also running a dropper post, a sight that would have been unheard of a few seasons ago, but is becoming increasingly common as tracks get more technical (Sea Otter excluded).





Fast rolling Renegade Control tires. SRAM Eagle XX1





Magura MT8 Racelite brakes are the current gold standard. The top cap says it all....









Nicola Rohrbach's Felt Edict



Nicola Rohrbach's Felt Edict would be recognizable by its frame's checkerboard-pattern Textreme carbon material if there were no logos pasted on it. Rohrbach's racebike sports a SRAM Eagle drivetrain, DT Swiss remote, cable-actuated suspension and XRC 1200 carbon wheels. His choice of tires underscores how fast and relatively smooth the XC course is in Monterey - nearly treadless 2.0-inch Choyang Zipperings. (Yeah, everyone I know rides them.)





2.0-inch Choyang Zippering tires.

Magura MT8 caliper, 140mm rotor.

Crankbrothers stem.

Magura MT8 levers, carbon, of course









Geoff Kabush's Yeti SB100



The Tall Man of cross country rides the latest machine to emerge from Yeti's race shop.



The Tall Man of cross country rides the latest machine to emerge from Yeti's race shop. The SB100 employs their Infinity Switch rear suspension, but it's tucked in a cupboard behind the seat tube. Kabush rides a Shimano Di2 transmission and XTR brakes. His Yeti must have copious amounts of anti-squat, because its Fox suspension has no remote lockouts and he spends a lot of time mashing out of the saddle.

No remote lockouts to be seen.

Will XTR 2018 make the chainguides disappear? Shimano Di2 shifting.

Maxxis Aspen tires.





It's still a Yeti - shorty stem and stretched geometry. Shimano XTR brakes.









Emily Batty's Trek Pro Caliber



Emily Batty chose her hardtail for Sea Otter, and it's dialed in with Bontrager components, as is the tradition. She rides a SRAM Eagle XX1 transmission and sports a remote-lockout RockShox SID fork. I wonder how many grams Batty would save if those massive Bontrager stickers were removed from her carbon wheels? No mistaking those hoops! Batty's secret weapon is the isolator hidden in the chainstay/seat tube junction that takes the edge off of the race course without messing with her power output.





Remote lockout RockShox SID fork.

Slammed stem is necessary for shorter riders. Upper guide on the most stable chainring made.

A gold SRAM XX1 cassette provides 12 speeds to choose from, although those easier gears probably don't see much use on the race track.









Anton Cooper's Trek Pro Caliber



Anton Cooper is one to watch this year. His Trek Pro Caliber duplicates much of the same cockpit and drivetrain items as Emily Batty's, with the exception being his massively dropped stem. Cooper also chose a hardtail, taking advantage of Trek's



Anton Cooper is one to watch this year. His Trek Pro Caliber duplicates much of the same cockpit and drivetrain items as Emily Batty's, with the exception being his massively dropped stem. Cooper also chose a hardtail, taking advantage of Trek's "IsoSpeed Decoupler" micro suspension device depicted in the photos.

No dropper posts required at Sea Otter.

RockShox SID fork with remote lockout. May as well integrate the stem with the fork crown.

A look at Trek's IsoSpeed shock absorber.







"So, there ya have it!" Gary Fisher signs off Sea Otter until until next April.






