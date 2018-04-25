PINKBIKE TECH

5 Cross-Country Bike Checks - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 25, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Annika Langvad
Annika Langvad

Annika Langvad's Specialized Epic

The World Champion's Specialized Epic is built conservatively, which means it doesn't stray too far from what bike shop customers would get for the Epic Eagle's $10,000 asking price. Annika is also running a dropper post, a sight that would have been unheard of a few seasons ago, but is becoming increasingly common as tracks get more technical (Sea Otter excluded).

Annika Langvad
Fast rolling Renegade Control tires.
Annika Langvad
SRAM Eagle XX1

Annika Langvad
Magura MT8 Racelite brakes are the current gold standard.
Annika Langvad
The top cap says it all....


Nicola Rohrbach

Nicola Rohrbach's Felt Edict

Nicola Rohrbach's Felt Edict would be recognizable by its frame's checkerboard-pattern Textreme carbon material if there were no logos pasted on it. Rohrbach's racebike sports a SRAM Eagle drivetrain, DT Swiss remote, cable-actuated suspension and XRC 1200 carbon wheels. His choice of tires underscores how fast and relatively smooth the XC course is in Monterey - nearly treadless 2.0-inch Choyang Zipperings. (Yeah, everyone I know rides them.)

Annika Langvad
2.0-inch Choyang Zippering tires.

Nicola Rohrbach
Magura MT8 caliper, 140mm rotor.

Nicola Rohrbach
Crankbrothers stem.

Nicola Rohrbach
Magura MT8 levers, carbon, of course


Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018

Geoff Kabush's Yeti SB100

The Tall Man of cross country rides the latest machine to emerge from Yeti's race shop. The SB100 employs their Infinity Switch rear suspension, but it's tucked in a cupboard behind the seat tube. Kabush rides a Shimano Di2 transmission and XTR brakes. His Yeti must have copious amounts of anti-squat, because its Fox suspension has no remote lockouts and he spends a lot of time mashing out of the saddle.

Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
No remote lockouts to be seen.

Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
Will XTR 2018 make the chainguides disappear?
Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
Shimano Di2 shifting.

Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
Maxxis Aspen tires.

Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
It's still a Yeti - shorty stem and stretched geometry.
Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
Shimano XTR brakes.


Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018

Emily Batty's Trek Pro Caliber

Emily Batty chose her hardtail for Sea Otter, and it's dialed in with Bontrager components, as is the tradition. She rides a SRAM Eagle XX1 transmission and sports a remote-lockout RockShox SID fork. I wonder how many grams Batty would save if those massive Bontrager stickers were removed from her carbon wheels? No mistaking those hoops! Batty's secret weapon is the isolator hidden in the chainstay/seat tube junction that takes the edge off of the race course without messing with her power output.

Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
Remote lockout RockShox SID fork.

Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
Slammed stem is necessary for shorter riders.
Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
Upper guide on the most stable chainring made.

Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
A gold SRAM XX1 cassette provides 12 speeds to choose from, although those easier gears probably don't see much use on the race track.


Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018

Anton Cooper's Trek Pro Caliber

Anton Cooper is one to watch this year. His Trek Pro Caliber duplicates much of the same cockpit and drivetrain items as Emily Batty's, with the exception being his massively dropped stem. Cooper also chose a hardtail, taking advantage of Trek's "IsoSpeed Decoupler" micro suspension device depicted in the photos.

Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
No dropper posts required at Sea Otter.

Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
RockShox SID fork with remote lockout.
Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
May as well integrate the stem with the fork crown.

Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
A look at Trek's IsoSpeed shock absorber.


Sea Otter Classic XC bikes 2018
"So, there ya have it!" Gary Fisher signs off Sea Otter until until next April.


21 Comments

  • + 13
 Anton's neg. stem is ridiculous! Just put a set of drop bars on there at that point.
  • + 12
 You have to love Gary’s flare!
  • + 10
 In that picture, he reminds me of Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik.
  • + 2
 Isn't it hot at Sea Otter? I don't know how he can stand it.
  • + 1
 @rivercitycycles: Funny. In that picture he reminds me of Gary Fisher.
  • + 10
 Garry Fisher..who Duncan Riffle wants to be when he grows up
  • + 1
 I would love to either personally feel a comparison, or get someone else's thoughts on IsoSpeed Decoupler vs "normal" Titanium or Carbon frame (perhaps fitted with 2.2s and then compared with 2.6 tires) vs Modern Softtail vs Modern short travel 80mm full suspension vs Redshift Shockstop or other shock seat post. Same wheels, tires, etc. My guess in order of comfort would be normal frame, shockstop, isospeed, softtail, full suspension. I can't imagine the IsoSpeed makes a noticeable difference when the going gets rough, and that bigger tires and real suspension can't be replaced by an elastomer. Anyone have time on the above?
  • + 2
 "I wonder how many grams Batty would save if those massive Bontrager stickers were removed from her carbon wheels?" absolute madman!
  • - 1
 According to this article...

(1) Person is running XTR with a chain guide because the chain ring doesn't hold the chain.
(2) People are running Eagle with a chain guide just for "extra-not-really-needed" security.

The other two bikes run Rotor and Wolf Tooth without chain guide.
The guy running Wolftooth has an Eagle drivetrain, but he preferes the security of the Wolftooth ring.

According to the logic of this write up, both Rotor and Wolftooth are better than Sram?
But Sram is "the most stable chainring made"?

I have seen a test done by Sram where Wolf Tooth was actually better than all others they tested, including theirs.
  • + 4
 Some bikes (especially XC bikes) have no way to mount any sort of chainguide (press-fit BB, no FD mount, no ISCG tabs). Any racer worth their salt with a way to mount one, does. I was busy all weekend with riders who were dealing with dropped chains and team mechanics looking for solutions.
  • + 3
 I have a wolftooth chainring on my hardtail and it will toss the chain now and again when out charging hard in the rough stuff. I keep a chain guide on so that it remains out of sight and out of mind.... if I were racing at this level I wouldn't be caught without one.... While narrow-wide rings are good... they can still drop chains.
  • + 1
 @NoahColorado: My point is to stop milking Sram whenever there is an occasion.
I understand they are a huge source of income for sites, but the Eagle chainring is no better than others.

Anybody that rides hard enough is better off with a chain guide. I can do without.
That said, both Epic and Felt in the picture can mount chain guides but do not have one.
  • + 4
 That Yeti looks DOPE!
  • + 1
 Put some M60's on it with beefier rubber and it's shred time.
  • + 3
 More!
  • + 1
 I blew a hammy just looking at Antons gigantic chainring... hope my insurance covers it
  • + 1
 What's up with the fork on the Felt? Backwards?
  • + 2
 Manitou and DT Swiss, man. Comeon, they've been doing that for years!
  • + 1
 @PHeller: LOL never noticed it I guess.
  • + 1
 Say no to moose knuckles
  • + 0
 Nope. Can't read the top cap.

Post a Comment



