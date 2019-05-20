8 Bikes from Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019

From clapped out beaters to full carbon race weapons, run what ya brung
was the theme at the Leavenworth stop of the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship tour. With no restrictions on wheel size, drivetrains, or number of brakes, all you needed to race was a bike, a helmet, and knee pads.
We took a closer look at eight of the bikes that caught our eye.
Keagan Nelson's Chase RSP 1.0
Keagan's is a builder for Velosolutions, and he was crazy fast on his battle-scarred Chase RSP 1.0 this weekend. Keagan has no sponsors and his bike is pretty worked—dude is fast, someone hook him up!
Kialani Hines' Pivot Point
We checked Kialani's bike out in more detail earlier this year
, but it was looking fresh and clean in Leavenworth.
Eric Altendorf's Haro Carbon
At 58 years old, Eric was the oldest competitor of the weekend. He started riding 2 years ago and has just moved up to the intermediate class in BMX. He didn't qualify for finals in Leavenworth, but he's an absolute badass in our book.
He's riding a Haro Carbon Pro, with a Renthal bar setup that he says fits him perfectly. He admitted to "borrowing" some of his bike's parts from his wife and daughter.
Carson Storch's Custom Rocky Mountain Slope Bike
We've seen this bike before, but Carson's made some changes in the off season. He was out throwing miniflips and signing autographs for relentless young fans, but he put in some solid times and was the only person on a full suspension to qualify for the knockout heats.
Josh Gibb's Intense Tazer
Josh is usually on a Norco, but they apparently didn't have a pump track bike for him yet, so he dusted off his old Intense. I'm 99% sure it's a 2011-ish Tazer (someone please correct me!). He's running AG-2 grips, and Onyx hubs laced up to FSA rims.
Payton Ridenour's Haro Citizen Carbon
Hailing from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Payton is the #1
ranked female amateur BMX racer in the USA. At 16 years old she was absolutely crushing this track, and it's crazy to think of how fast she'll be in a few years' time.
Tommy Zula's Airborne Skyhawk
The Dayton, Ohio local grew up racing BMX, but has fallen in love with mountain bikes
. He stuck with the big wheels this weekend on his Airborne Skyhawk, with a 6061 alloy frame, internal front triangle cable routing, slotted dropouts and disc brake tabs, 26" wheels, etc.
Bubba Warren's Evil Faction
Another bike we've seen before
, but Austin "Bubba" Warren has made a few changes. Most importantly, with pedalling allowed in the flying starts that the Red Bull Pump Track series has adopted, he's switched back to an Onyx singlespeed setup instead of the custom drivetrain-free 135mm hub he had in Rotorua.Read the full photo report here
.
