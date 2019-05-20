PINKBIKE TECH

8 Bikes from Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019

May 20, 2019
by Brian Park  

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Pinkbike Tech
8 PUMP TRACK BIKES
Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth, 2019
Words & Photography by Brian Park


From clapped out beaters to full carbon race weapons, run what ya brung was the theme at the Leavenworth stop of the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship tour. With no restrictions on wheel size, drivetrains, or number of brakes, all you needed to race was a bike, a helmet, and knee pads.

We took a closer look at eight of the bikes that caught our eye.




Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019

Keagan Nelson's Chase RSP 1.0

Keagan's is a builder for Velosolutions, and he was crazy fast on his battle-scarred Chase RSP 1.0 this weekend. Keagan has no sponsors and his bike is pretty worked—dude is fast, someone hook him up!

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Patina.
Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Keagan Nelson will build your pump track and then school you on it.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
The BC8 sticker is a tribute to Brogan Cobert, his friend's son who tragically passed away.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
More patina.
Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019


Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019

Kialani Hines' Pivot Point

We checked Kialani's bike out in more detail earlier this year, but it was looking fresh and clean in Leavenworth.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Kialani is on Pivot this year.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
A whole lot of matchy matchy blue, Shimano brake and drivetrain.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
ODI AG-2 grips, Deity cockpit.
Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Marzocchi Z1 and flat pedals.


Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019

Eric Altendorf's Haro Carbon

At 58 years old, Eric was the oldest competitor of the weekend. He started riding 2 years ago and has just moved up to the intermediate class in BMX. He didn't qualify for finals in Leavenworth, but he's an absolute badass in our book.

He's riding a Haro Carbon Pro, with a Renthal bar setup that he says fits him perfectly. He admitted to "borrowing" some of his bike's parts from his wife and daughter.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Tioga saddle, downcountry af.
Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Eric Altendorf.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
The pedals are from his wife's MTB, while the frame and wheels are from his daughter, who was also racing.


Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019

Carson Storch's Custom Rocky Mountain Slope Bike

We've seen this bike before, but Carson's made some changes in the off season. He was out throwing miniflips and signing autographs for relentless young fans, but he put in some solid times and was the only person on a full suspension to qualify for the knockout heats.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Carson switched to Hutchinson this year and has been liking their 26" Python 2 tires on dirt, but they probably didn't roll that fast here on concrete.
Such a racerboi.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Suntour Duair shock with 10000.99 PSI in it.
Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
He's running a Trickstuff Trixer gyro again, and it actually felt like it had pretty good braking power. No word if it's been updated from the previous version.


Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019

Josh Gibb's Intense Tazer

Josh is usually on a Norco, but they apparently didn't have a pump track bike for him yet, so he dusted off his old Intense. I'm 99% sure it's a 2011-ish Tazer (someone please correct me!). He's running AG-2 grips, and Onyx hubs laced up to FSA rims.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Another downcountry enthusiast. Mike Levy should take up pump track racing.
Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Josh had the 5th fastest qualifying time.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Chainslap on a singlespeed does happen, apparently.
Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
His DVO Diamond fork was lowered to 90mm and set up crazy stiff.


Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019

Payton Ridenour's Haro Citizen Carbon

Hailing from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Payton is the #1 ranked female amateur BMX racer in the USA. At 16 years old she was absolutely crushing this track, and it's crazy to think of how fast she'll be in a few years' time.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Haro Citizen Carbon.
Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Payton Ridenour.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Strength for 91 bar ends to show support for Sam Willoughby, a quadriplegic Australian BMX racer who is broke his neck in 2016.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
2020 Cliq prototype cranks.
Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Onyx Helix front hub takes drillium to the next level.


Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019

Tommy Zula's Airborne Skyhawk

The Dayton, Ohio local grew up racing BMX, but has fallen in love with mountain bikes. He stuck with the big wheels this weekend on his Airborne Skyhawk, with a 6061 alloy frame, internal front triangle cable routing, slotted dropouts and disc brake tabs, 26" wheels, etc.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Duo Martinez grips, with a guard against smashing his thumb on his lever.
Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Still not sure if Tommy is actually a flat earther.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
If you race pump track you have to use Onyx hubs, it's the law.


Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019

Bubba Warren's Evil Faction

Another bike we've seen before, but Austin "Bubba" Warren has made a few changes. Most importantly, with pedalling allowed in the flying starts that the Red Bull Pump Track series has adopted, he's switched back to an Onyx singlespeed setup instead of the custom drivetrain-free 135mm hub he had in Rotorua.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Onyx singlespeed hub in Hubba Bubba pink. So sick.
Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
Bubba knows.

Red Bull Pump Track Leavenworth 2019
As last year's winner, Bubba came into Leavenworth with the #1 plate.


Read the full photo report here.


Mentions: @redbullbike @velosolutionsglobal @pivotcycles @evil-bikes @AirborneBicycles @RockyMountainBicycles @intensecyclesusa


6 Comments

  • + 3
 There's a good reason everyone is on onyx hubs. They're amazing and they roll super fast.
  • + 2
 Only problem I have with them is now I cant ride any other hubs.
  • + 1
 Nice bikes... now what type of voodoo is keeping them upright for the picture?
  • + 1
 Do you know that worn-in jeans or sneaker look? That's what the Chase RSP is like, just authentic.
  • + 2
 That Evil Faction is sex.
  • + 2
 Intense Tazer is a nice frame.

