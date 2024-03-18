Bike Check: Nino Schurter's Custom Cape Epic Race Bike

We are thrilled about the partnership with SCOTT Sports, the SCOTT-SRAM team and Nino Schurter in this extraordinary campaign to raise funds for World Bicycle Relief. This initiative not only offers donors a chance to win an amazing bike but also to make a lasting difference in the lives of those who receive a Buffalo Bicycle. A huge thanks to the global SCOTT Sports community for helping provide brighter futures for so many through the Power of Bicycles. — World Bicycle Relief CEO, Dave Neiswander