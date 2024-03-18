Bike Check: Nino Schurter's Custom Cape Epic Race Bike

With the 2024 Cape Epic underway this week Scott has shared the details on Nino Schurter's custom race bike for the gruelling week-long 617km challenge. Check out the details on Nino's custom bike for this week's racing at the Cape Epic.

bigquotesI've always believed bikes have the power to change people's lives, and especially through the work done with World Bicycle Relief. It is an organisation close to my heart and I'm very happy to support where I can and keep raising awareness for their important work in Africa and beyond. Nino Schurter

bigquotesWe are thrilled about the partnership with SCOTT Sports, the SCOTT-SRAM team and Nino Schurter in this extraordinary campaign to raise funds for World Bicycle Relief. This initiative not only offers donors a chance to win an amazing bike but also to make a lasting difference in the lives of those who receive a Buffalo Bicycle. A huge thanks to the global SCOTT Sports community for helping provide brighter futures for so many through the Power of Bicycles. World Bicycle Relief CEO, Dave Neiswander

photo
Nick Muzik
Nino Schurter // Scott-SRAM MTB Racing
Hometown: Chur, Switzerland
Height: 5'8" / 173 cm
Weight: 150 lb / 68 kg
Instagram: @nschurter

Scott Spark RC Details

Frame: Scott Spark RC Carbon HMX Custom
Wheels: Syncros Silverton 1.0s, 29"
Fork: RockShox SID Flight Attendant, 120mm
Shock: RockShox SIDLuxe Ultimate Flight Attendant Custom
Tyres: Maxxis Aspen 2.4 CapeEpic Version
Pedals: HT Components M2 Titanium
Crankset: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission Power Meter // 170MM // 38T Chainring
Shifter: SRAM AXS Pod Ultimate Controller
Rear Derailleur: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission
Cassette: SRAM XX SL CS-1299 Eagle Transmission // 10-52T
Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate Stealth 4 Piston
Seatpost: Rockshox Reverb AXS 100MM, Titanium Bolts
Cockpit: Syncros Fraser IC SL WC / -40° / 80MM / 700MM // Syncros Silicon // Syncros Tofino Regular SL Channel Saddle
Bottle Cage: Topeak Shuttle Cage Z Recycled Carbon
Computer: Garmin Edge 130 Plus
Tire-Sealant: OKO Magic Milk High Fibre
Pump: Topeak Race Rocket MT
CO2 Inflator: Topeak Airbooster
Saddle Bag: Topeak Burrito Pack

photo
photo
Scott has created a unique custom design for Nino this week inspired by the South African national colours.

photo
Nino is running a full SRAM XX SL Transmission drivetrain with a power meter equipped crankset.

photo
photo
With the long stages, riders must carry their own kit and water supply between feed zones. Nino is using Topeak's Burrito pack with its Airbooster CO2 inflator.

photo
Will 2024 see Nino back on the top step of the podium at the end of the week?

photo
photo
To keep track of the stages Nino is running a Garmin Edge 130 Plus computer mounted to his usual choice of Syncros Fraser IC SL WC -40° bars in a 700mm width.

photo
The recently released SIDLuxe Flight Attendant shock is a snug fit inside the Scott Spark frame.

photo
The bike has already picked up one stage win with Nino Schurter and his teammate Sebastian Fini leading the general classification after two days.


