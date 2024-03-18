Bike Check: Nino Schurter's Custom Cape Epic Race Bike

Photography: Nick Muzik, Michael Riehle
With the 2024 Cape Epic underway this week
Scott has shared the details on Nino Schurter's custom race bike for the gruelling week-long 617km challenge. Check out the details on Nino's custom bike for this week's racing at the Cape Epic
.
|I've always believed bikes have the power to change people's lives, and especially through the work done with World Bicycle Relief. It is an organisation close to my heart and I'm very happy to support where I can and keep raising awareness for their important work in Africa and beyond.— Nino Schurter
|We are thrilled about the partnership with SCOTT Sports, the SCOTT-SRAM team and Nino Schurter in this extraordinary campaign to raise funds for World Bicycle Relief. This initiative not only offers donors a chance to win an amazing bike but also to make a lasting difference in the lives of those who receive a Buffalo Bicycle. A huge thanks to the global SCOTT Sports community for helping provide brighter futures for so many through the Power of Bicycles.— World Bicycle Relief CEO, Dave Neiswander
Nino Schurter
// Scott-SRAM MTB RacingHometown:
Chur, SwitzerlandHeight:
5'8" / 173 cmWeight:
150 lb / 68 kgInstagram: @nschurter
Scott has created a unique custom design for Nino this week inspired by the South African national colours.
With the long stages, riders must carry their own kit and water supply between feed zones. Nino is using Topeak's Burrito pack with its Airbooster CO2 inflator.
To keep track of the stages Nino is running a Garmin Edge 130 Plus computer mounted to his usual choice of Syncros Fraser IC SL WC -40° bars in a 700mm width.