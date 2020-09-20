Live Updates: EWS Pietra Ligure 2020

Live Race Updates



1:40 am PDT:



Riders have been treated to some great conditions since arriving in Pietra Ligure and after some rain overnight, the high temperatures have lowered slightly which should make a full day in the saddle more bearable for the racers.



The weather report for today from



The weather report for today from Accuweather is saying riders should expect Cloudy conditions with some sun and temperatures of 24° C while racing. This is a big improvement over the 4° C they had to contend with in Zermatt.

1:41 am PDT:



Racing is underway in Pietra Ligure!



After a washout in Zermatt, it will be great to finally have a full day of EWS racing and with five flat out stages and 2000m of climbing it is going to be a tough day for everyone. Pro riders will be heading out now to hit the first stage of the day.





2:00 am PDT:



Antoine Vidal and Harriet Harnden Win the First Stage in the U21 Categories



Both U21 races are through stage one with Harriet Harnden building a 16-second gap back to Sophie Riva in the women race and Antoine Vidal pulls just over two seconds ahead of Luke Meier-smith.





2:23 am PDT:



Current Stage 1 Standings



As we wait for the top riders to make their way to the first stage of the day here is the current fastest on Stage1.



Women:





Men:



As we wait for the top riders to make their way to the first stage of the day here is the current fastest on Stage1.

2:26 am PDT:



Estelle Charles, Raphaela Richter, Julie Duvert and Carolin Gehrig move to the top of the Stage One Standings



The fastest Women are now hitting the first stage which means a big shakeup at the top of the leaderboard. Estelle Charles is currently sitting at the top with less than a second back to Raphaela Richter.



