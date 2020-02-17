Final Results: Mob n Mojave Downhill 2020

Feb 17, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

With the first World Cup just over a month away regional racing is kicking into gear for the 2020 season. This weekend saw some top American riders head to Bootleg Canyon for the Mob N Mojave Downhill race. In the Pro Men's racing, Cole Suetos managed to pull out a great run that saw him take the top spot on the podium beating the likes of Aaron Gwin. Sitting on the second step was KHS Racing's Nikolas Nestoroff who rode within 0.61 seconds of Suetos' time making for some close racing at the top. Aaron Gwin onboard his prototype Intense bike couldn't match the pace of the top two riders and finished the weekend nearly three seconds back in third place.

For the Pro Women's field, the racing wasn't quite as close with Kailey Skelton pulling out almost two seconds on Jordan Scott in second place. Over thirty seconds off the time of the two fastest women was Mckenna Merten who crossed the line with a time of 6:12.02.

Results:

Pro Men

1st. Cole Suetos: 4:23.02
2nd. Nikolas Nestoroff: +0.61
3rd. Aaron Gwin: +2.47
4th. Austin Dooley: +5
5th. Steven Walton: +11.04


Pro Women

1st. Kailey Skelton: 5:41.45
2nd. Jordan Scott: +1.66
3rd. Mckenna Merten: +30.57
4th. Ashley Luis: +49.8
5th. Jessie Jones: +1:1.63



Full results are available here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


Must Read This Week
First Look: Santa Cruz's First eMTB, the 2020 Heckler
96212 views
Review: The DT Swiss EXC 1200 Spline Enduro Wheelset Might Be Too Light
66288 views
Tahnee Seagrave Breaks Tibia and Fibula After Crashing on Dirt Jumps
62995 views
First Ride: Transition's New Scout Carbon
60909 views
Round Up: 10 Lesser-Known American Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
56715 views
4 Bike Checks from DarkFest 2020
54957 views
The 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Winner is...
52739 views
Review: 2020 Norco Sight C1 - Bigger, Burlier & Better
43696 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 That's not an ideal start to the season for Gwin unless something went wrong. No offence to the podium toppers.
  • 1 0
 Was Gwin holding back?
  • 1 0
 Gwhy Gwas Gwin 3rd?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007833
Mobile Version of Website