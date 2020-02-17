Final Results: Mob n Mojave Downhill 2020

With the first World Cup just over a month away regional racing is kicking into gear for the 2020 season. This weekend saw some top American riders head to Bootleg Canyon for the Mob N Mojave Downhill race. In the Pro Men's racing, Cole Suetos managed to pull out a great run that saw him take the top spot on the podium beating the likes of Aaron Gwin. Sitting on the second step was KHS Racing's Nikolas Nestoroff who rode within 0.61
seconds of Suetos' time making for some close racing at the top. Aaron Gwin onboard his prototype Intense bike
couldn't match the pace of the top two riders and finished the weekend nearly three seconds back in third place.
For the Pro Women's field, the racing wasn't quite as close with Kailey Skelton pulling out almost two seconds on Jordan Scott in second place. Over thirty seconds off the time of the two fastest women was Mckenna Merten who crossed the line with a time of 6:12.02.Results:
Pro Men
1st. Cole Suetos: 4:23.02
2nd. Nikolas Nestoroff: +0.61
3rd. Aaron Gwin: +2.47
4th. Austin Dooley: +5
5th. Steven Walton: +11.04
Pro Women
1st. Kailey Skelton: 5:41.45
2nd. Jordan Scott: +1.66
3rd. Mckenna Merten: +30.57
4th. Ashley Luis: +49.8
5th. Jessie Jones: +1:1.63
Full results are available here
.
