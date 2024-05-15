DT Swiss Releases Value Oriented F1900 Classic DH & Freeride Wheelset





DT Swiss has dropped a budget-friendly aluminum freeride wheelset, the F1900 Classic. Durability and value are the key elements here with technologies that piggyback off of their premium FR1500 , but at $649.80 USD, the F1900s are nearly half the price. They’re available in all common diameters: full 27.5” and 29”, or mixed, with weights starting at 2,118g.The main differences separating the two are the hubs and rim joining methods. The F1900s use the base model 370 hubs with an 18-tooth LN ratchet. The 30mm internal-width rim is also pinned together instead of using a welded joint, however, they feature the redesigned rim profile of the FR1500. That new rim shape uses a broader bead edge to reduce pinch flats and stave off dents, according to DT Swiss' testing with a leading tire manufacturer.28 double butted spokes are used on the front wheels, whereas all the rear wheels use 32. Prolock alloy nipples connect to the J-bend hubs, which come in 15 or 20mm Boost front, and 150/157 or 148 Boost rear. For the freehub bodies, the options include SRAM XD and Shimano Microspline or HG types. DT Swiss F1900 Classic Details



• Rim material: aluminum• Wheel specs: 27.5 or 29" diameter, 30mm internal width• Spokes: 28 front, 32 rear - J-bend Competition double butted• ProLock aluminum nipples• Drivers: Shimano HG, MS 12, SRAM XD• Hubs: 370 w/18T LN ratchet, 6-bolt• Hub width: 15x110mm, 20x110 Boost - front / 12x148 Boost, 12x150(157) - rear• Weight: 27.5" - 2,118g / 29" - 2,222g• Price: $649.80 USD / €499.80 EUR / ₣499.80 CHF• Warranty: 2 years on all components

30mm internal rim width and alloy Prolock nipples.

The 370 hubs use the LN Ratchet with 18 teeth.

The F1900's rim receives similar updates to the FR1500. A broader, vertical rim wall proved to be more robust and reduce pinch flats during internal testing.