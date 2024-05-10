Jack Moir to Sit Out Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024

May 10, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


The YT Mob has shared on their Instagram that Jack Moir will not be taking to the start line in this weekend's EDR World Cup race in Finale Ligure. The 2021 overall EWS champion says that he came into this season healthy, but a small wash out earlier this week has impacted his grip strength and so he will be missing the first race of the season.


bigquotesDespite coming into the season strong and healthy I will unfortunately not start tomorrow in Finale Ligure.

I had a small wash out earlier this week which has impacted my grip strength. So gutted to miss the first Enduro World Cup.Jack Moir


Hopefully Moir will make a quick recovery and we will see him back in action on his YT Capra soon. In the meantime, check out his Bike Check here.




6 Comments
  • 2 0
 I have no doubt that Moi Moi has massively understated his injury, but compared to Greg Minaar's injury update (paraphrased as "Doc thought it was a grade 4 separation with bone fragmentation, but it's actually only grade 3 separation with bone fragmentation, so I'll be back on the bike next weekend!") this sounds funny.
  • 2 0
 Dangit! At least it wasn't a shark.
  • 2 0
 Damn, give the boi a break!
  • 1 0
 Gotta look after your grip strength matey!
  • 1 1
 Bummer. Wonder what's really going on?
  • 1 0
 Aurrr naurrr!







