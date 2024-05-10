Jack Moir to Sit Out Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024

The YT Mob has shared on their Instagram that Jack Moir will not be taking to the start line in this weekend's EDR World Cup race in Finale Ligure. The 2021 overall EWS champion says that he came into this season healthy, but a small wash out earlier this week has impacted his grip strength and so he will be missing the first race of the season.
|Despite coming into the season strong and healthy I will unfortunately not start tomorrow in Finale Ligure.
I had a small wash out earlier this week which has impacted my grip strength. So gutted to miss the first Enduro World Cup.—Jack Moir
Hopefully Moir will make a quick recovery and we will see him back in action on his YT Capra soon. In the meantime, check out his Bike Check here
.