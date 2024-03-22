Jackson Goldstone Undergoes Knee Surgery - No Estimated Date for Return to Racing





My knee is way more damaged than I expected and thanks to @redbullcanada and @damienmoroney I was able to get a surgery slot super quick.

Got out of surgery on Monday and now we start the rehab. Got lots of it. No estimates on when I’ll be back on two wheels again yet but the time will come when I’m ready. For now I’ll be on the couch.



Also make sure to check out the



Thanks everyone for the support Change of plans this year.My knee is way more damaged than I expected and thanks to @redbullcanada and @damienmoroney I was able to get a surgery slot super quick.Got out of surgery on Monday and now we start the rehab. Got lots of it. No estimates on when I’ll be back on two wheels again yet but the time will come when I’m ready. For now I’ll be on the couch.Also make sure to check out the @santacruzbicycles YouTube for the new series! Link in bio Thanks everyone for the support — Jackson Goldstone