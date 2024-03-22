Jackson Goldstone Undergoes Knee Surgery - No Estimated Date for Return to Racing

Mar 22, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Jackson Goldstone says that his knee is more damaged than expected after his Hardline crash and so he has underwent surgery on it on Monday, March 18. Now, he's starting rehab and does not have an estimated date on his return to racing.

bigquotesChange of plans this year.

My knee is way more damaged than I expected and thanks to @redbullcanada and @damienmoroney I was able to get a surgery slot super quick.
Got out of surgery on Monday and now we start the rehab. Got lots of it. No estimates on when I’ll be back on two wheels again yet but the time will come when I’m ready. For now I’ll be on the couch.

Also make sure to check out the @santacruzbicycles YouTube for the new series! Link in bio.

Thanks everyone for the supportJackson Goldstone

We're bummed that Jackson will be missing at least the start of the season and wish him all the best with the recovery.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Jackson Goldstone


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,312 articles
Report
10 Comments
  • 16 0
 How many team managers will be making sure those hardline invites end up in the dog?
  • 5 0
 All of those comment about Bruni are aging very poorly right now. Rest up and healing vibes to get back stronger, Jackson!
  • 3 0
 I would love a detailed follow along this road to recovery. Having blown up my knee more than once, I am very interested in how a high-profile athlete faces this comeback. And, being an American who did not have great access to physical therapy or surgeons due to cost wait times or other pressures I would certainly lift some PT moves I probably should still be/should have been doing...
  • 2 0
 Oh no, he is having some bad luck the last couple years with injuries. I hope he can recover quickly and get back into the fray. And on a personal note I am going to have to adjust my fantasy DH Team asap!
  • 2 0
 You've got this bud. Young, healthy and strong. Thankfully you didn't smack that tree head/chest-first, you may have never walked again. You'll be back in no time.
  • 3 0
 Red Bull Tanya Harding'd the world cup season!!
  • 1 0
 This just shows you that no one is greater than reality. Your bubble can pop anytime so don't push your luck to far.
  • 2 1
 Kneeds lots of rehab... Sending healing vibes Jackson!
  • 1 0
 Good job he has a stunt double a SC
  • 1 0
 Et merde. It sucks.







