Jackson Goldstone Undergoes Knee Surgery - No Estimated Date for Return to Racing

Jackson Goldstone says that his knee is more damaged than expected after his Hardline crash
and so he has underwent surgery on it on Monday, March 18. Now, he's starting rehab and does not have an estimated date on his return to racing.
|Change of plans this year.
My knee is way more damaged than I expected and thanks to @redbullcanada and @damienmoroney I was able to get a surgery slot super quick.
Got out of surgery on Monday and now we start the rehab. Got lots of it. No estimates on when I’ll be back on two wheels again yet but the time will come when I’m ready. For now I’ll be on the couch.
Also make sure to check out the @santacruzbicycles YouTube for the new series! Link in bio.
Thanks everyone for the support—Jackson Goldstone
We're bummed that Jackson will be missing at least the start of the season and wish him all the best with the recovery.