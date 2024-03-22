Kade Edwards To Miss Majority of 2024 Season After ACL & Meniscus Reconstruction

Sooo thought it would be time to update you lot on what my year is going to look like…. Long road ahead with this one…ACL and meniscus reconstruction. It sucks to be out for the majority of this year and to miss summer on my bike. 6-9 months the surgeon has told me for recovery. But it’s just a small bump in the road in the reality of things… that being said I’ve been working on a couple of cool projects over winter that I’m stoked to share. I’d just like to say a special thanks to all my sponsors who continue to support my journey. And a big big thankyou to @redbull @redbulluk for hooking me up with a bad ass surgeon to achieve the best results possible. I really appreciate it guys!! It’s only up from here — Kade Edwards