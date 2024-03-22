Kade Edwards To Miss Majority of 2024 Season After ACL & Meniscus Reconstruction

Mar 22, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Kade Edwards says that he will be off of the bike for the next 6-9 months after undergoing ACL and meniscus surgery.

bigquotesSooo thought it would be time to update you lot on what my year is going to look like…. Long road ahead with this one…ACL and meniscus reconstruction. It sucks to be out for the majority of this year and to miss summer on my bike. 6-9 months the surgeon has told me for recovery. But it’s just a small bump in the road in the reality of things… that being said I’ve been working on a couple of cool projects over winter that I’m stoked to share. I’d just like to say a special thanks to all my sponsors who continue to support my journey. And a big big thankyou to @redbull @redbulluk for hooking me up with a bad ass surgeon to achieve the best results possible. I really appreciate it guys!! It’s only up from hereKade Edwards

We're gutted to see Kade out for so long and wish him all the best with his knee rehab.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Kade Edwards


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,312 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
107248 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
61321 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
58344 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
43197 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
39116 views
Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
36649 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Your Climb Switch?
32267 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs Unprecedented 10 Year Contract with Canyon
29925 views

7 Comments
  • 3 0
 Goldstone down, now Edwards. Style obviously wrecks knees - must be why mine are still holding it together!
  • 3 0
 Knee's down bad today.
  • 2 0
 My fantasy team needs a remix already.
  • 1 0
 Healing vibes!
  • 1 3
 I.C.E. - Ice, compression, elevate. Painkillers may also be kneeded.
  • 1 0
 Ditch the ice.
  • 1 0
 Complete complete opposite m8, that reduces inflammation. What's that going to do, slow down recovery, who wants that? NSAIDs are the worst for this.

METH is the way, hell the guy who invented RICE has scrapped it. More bloodflow the better, peptides and GH can help as well but that's not needed.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038759
Mobile Version of Website