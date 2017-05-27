PINKBIKE TECH

More Bike Checks From the Albstadt XC World Cup

May 27, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  

Annie Last's Silverback Storm.
Annie Last's SILVERBACK STORM


Annie Last

Ritchey WCS components up front.
Ritchey WCS components up front.

Full SRAM setup for Annie with an Eagle groupset and a RockShox SID fork.
Full SRAM setup: Eagle transmission and a RockShox SID fork.
Lightweight carbon seatpost providing the necessary setback for an optimum riding position for Annie.
Ultra lightweight set-back carbon seatpost.

SRAM Level Ultimate ESI grips.
SRAM Level Ultimate brakes with integrated hydraulic fork lockout.

Knight composites wheels matched to DT Swiss 240s hubs. 22.5mm internal width.
Knight Composites carbon rims on DT Swiss 240-S hubs.
Schwalbe's Racing Ralphs are a popular choice among riders.
Schwalbe Racing Ralphs are massively popular on the WC XC.

Sleek lines.



Simon Gegenheimer's Rose Psycho Path. Whilst most racers choose to ride 29ers the explosive rider prefers his 27.5 bike for the course.
Simon Gegenheimer's
ROSE PSYCHO PATH
Simon chooses 27.5" DT Swiss wheels and DT Swiss suspension.

Simon Gegenheimer

Syntace provides the stem handlebar and seatpost. Lightweight and very well tested.
Syntace provides the stem, handlebar and seatpost.
No remote control lockout for Gegenheimer.
No remote control lockout for Gegenheimer.

Syntace negative-rise stem

SRAM X0 Eagle.
SRAM X0 Eagle drivetrain to accelerate and....
SRAM Level Ultimate provides the necessary stopping power.
...SRAM Level brakes to slow down



Malene Degn's Ghost Lector teambike is one of the most tricked-out bikes in the World Cup circuit.
Malene Degn's
GHOST LECTOR
This Ghost Lector is one of the most tricked-out bikes on the World Cup circuit.

Malene Degn
The Tune Würger seatclamp. Minimalist redefined. 4.5 grams.
The Tune Wurger seatclamp: Minimalist redefined. (4.5 grams.)

125mm Reverb.
125mm-stroke Reverb dropper post.

Malene runs the Reverb control on the right hand side.
Malene runs the Reverb control on the right-hand side.
Lots of bling bling with SRAM's XX1 Eagle.
Lots of bling: SRAM's XX1 Eagle drivetrain.

Crankbrothers Eggbeater triple Ti pedals.
Crankbrothers Eggbeater Triple Ti pedals.

Tune Prince Boost hubs weigh in at 192 grams.
Tune Prince Boost hubs weigh in at 192 grams.
Tune providing the quickrelease.
Tune quick release and SRAM Level Ultimate brake.

Internal cable routing and aggressive lines.



Reto Indergands' BMC Teamelite 01 is equipped with Shimano's XTR Di2 with a 11-40 cassette. The frame provides the option to mount different elastomers to provide harder or softer compliance on its rear end. The Fox 32 Stepcast can be locked out on the handlebar via electronic lockout which draws its power from the Di2 battery.
Reto Indergands' BMC TEAM ELITE 01

The Team Elite frame provides the option to mount different elastomers to provide harder or softer compliance from its rear end.

Kashima
Kashima beaming from the electronic lockout Fox Step Case fork.

Shimano XTR Di2 shifting and 11 x 40 cassette.
A KS Lev Integra dropper post with some added ducttape to limits its travel. Many riders opt to use less travel on their dropper posts.
KS LEV Integra dropper with duct tape to limit its travel.

Shimano XTR one-by crankset with carbon top guide.

Dropper post and suspension on the left.



