More Bike Checks From the Albstadt XC World Cup
May 27, 2017
by
Richard Cunningham
Annie Last's SILVERBACK STORM
Annie Last
Ritchey WCS components up front.
Full SRAM setup: Eagle transmission and a RockShox SID fork.
Ultra lightweight set-back carbon seatpost.
SRAM Level Ultimate brakes with integrated hydraulic fork lockout.
Knight Composites carbon rims on DT Swiss 240-S hubs.
Schwalbe Racing Ralphs are massively popular on the WC XC.
Simon Gegenheimer's
ROSE PSYCHO PATH
Simon chooses 27.5" DT Swiss wheels and DT Swiss suspension.
Simon Gegenheimer
Syntace provides the stem, handlebar and seatpost.
No remote control lockout for Gegenheimer.
Syntace negative-rise stem
SRAM X0 Eagle drivetrain to accelerate and....
...SRAM Level brakes to slow down
Malene Degn's
GHOST LECTOR
This Ghost Lector is one of the most tricked-out bikes on the World Cup circuit.
Malene Degn
The Tune Wurger seatclamp: Minimalist redefined. (4.5 grams.)
125mm-stroke Reverb dropper post.
Malene runs the Reverb control on the right-hand side.
Lots of bling: SRAM's XX1 Eagle drivetrain.
Crankbrothers Eggbeater Triple Ti pedals.
Tune Prince Boost hubs weigh in at 192 grams.
Tune quick release and SRAM Level Ultimate brake.
Reto Indergands' BMC TEAM ELITE 01
The Team Elite frame provides the option to mount different elastomers to provide harder or softer compliance from its rear end.
Kashima beaming from the electronic lockout Fox Step Case fork.
Shimano XTR Di2 shifting and 11 x 40 cassette.
KS LEV Integra dropper with duct tape to limit its travel.
Shimano XTR one-by crankset with carbon top guide.
Score
Time
+ 9
Tmackstab
(49 mins ago)
Whats the point of a setback post if you just slam the seat forward anyway?
[Reply]
+ 0
OperateEng
(41 mins ago)
Not sure mechanical aptitude is present with all bike mechanics. Common sense is a curse.
[Reply]
+ 7
K4m1k4z3
(41 mins ago)
Presumably more flex and thus a more comfortable ride?
[Reply]
+ 1
JohanG
(34 mins ago)
Looks to me like the seat would not be able to be mounted far enough back with a zero setback.
[Reply]
+ 2
PAmtbiker
(18 mins ago)
It's all about saddle position. I think
@JohanG
is probably right. With a zero setback post they couldn't get the seat far enough back so they switched to a setback post with the seat forward.
[Reply]
+ 1
tremeer023
(9 mins ago)
On the subject of seatposts, can someone please explain in what circumstances one would wish to reduce the travel of a dropper post ? Maybe I'm just being dumb but I can't really think of an advantage- surely you would just run a smaller drop post? Or is it a sponsorship situation.
[Reply]
+ 5
nozes
(15 mins ago)
Side thought: Why doesn't SRAM have pedals on their lineup?
[Reply]
+ 1
Dustfarter
(8 mins ago)
At least we''re seeing droppers now. Hopefully next season we'll see those damn negative rise stems as long as an aircraft carrier go and the bikes will look like real mountain bikes.
[Reply]
+ 3
Nairnster
(20 mins ago)
Why fit a longer (heavier) travel dropper post and limit the downward travel?
[Reply]
+ 2
freedy98
(36 mins ago)
Cool to see that 27.5 is still used in the world cup. Proves its the rider not the bike.
[Reply]
+ 2
thefonz106
(55 mins ago)
And sram level T brakes not "ultimates" as stated
[Reply]
+ 1
shsfreeride
(26 mins ago)
Yeah, what's up with that? Those brakes retail for $70 a brake and are heavy. Send it for us cheapo's Simon!
[Reply]
+ 1
JohanG
(33 mins ago)
Mezcal's on the BMC don't appear to be TNT.
[Reply]
+ 2
ec03157
(33 mins ago)
The BMC is really nice!
[Reply]
+ 0
e-loop
(1 hours ago)
How come Simons running X01 eagle instead of XX1?
[Reply]
+ 1
rivercitycycles
Plus
(50 mins ago)
Maybe Simon is on a budget or SRAM wants to prove their second tier is WC proven
[Reply]
+ 3
Crossmaxx
(40 mins ago)
Maybe it didn't end well with his other ex.
[Reply]
+ 1
jclnv
(42 mins ago)
Ghost wins hands down.
[Reply]
