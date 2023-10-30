PNW Components Releases New Loam Carbon Handlebar

PNW Components' lineup has grown substantially since they first entered the MTB world with a reasonably priced dropper post. Grips, pedals, stems, handlebars, and other accessories have been added to the mix over the years, and now they've added a carbon handlebar that's claimed to offer the ideal blend of vertical compliance and horizontal stiffness.



The Loam Carbon Bar has a 35mm clamp diameter (a 31.8mm option is in development), and is available with either 25 or 38 millimeters of rise. The bars are 800mm wide, with 5° of upsweep and 10° of backsweep.



Loam Carbon Bar Details



• Pre-preg UD carbon fiber

• Rise: 25 or 38mm

• Width: 800mm (trimmable down to 740mm)

• 5°of upsweep, 10° of backsweep

• Weight: 238 grams

• Rider weight limit: 286 lb

• Lifetime warranty

• MSRP: $149 USD

• pnwcomponents.com

