PNW Components Releases New Loam Carbon Handlebar

PNW Components' lineup has grown substantially since they first entered the MTB world with a reasonably priced dropper post. Grips, pedals, stems, handlebars, and other accessories have been added to the mix over the years, and now they've added a carbon handlebar that's claimed to offer the ideal blend of vertical compliance and horizontal stiffness.
The Loam Carbon Bar has a 35mm clamp diameter (a 31.8mm option is in development), and is available with either 25 or 38 millimeters of rise. The bars are 800mm wide, with 5° of upsweep and 10° of backsweep.
Loam Carbon Bar Details
• Pre-preg UD carbon fiber
• Rise: 25 or 38mm
• Width: 800mm (trimmable down to 740mm)
• 5°of upsweep, 10° of backsweep
• Weight: 238 grams
• Rider weight limit: 286 lb
• Lifetime warranty
• MSRP: $149 USD
• pnwcomponents.com
On my scale, an uncut bar with 38mm of rise weighed 238 grams. Acording to PNW Components, the Loam Carbon Bar is strong enough for e-bikes and DH riding, and in 3rd party testing passed the EFBE Tri-Test
for MTB Gravity.
Everyone knows that clever acronyms are crucial in any mountain bike product release, and to tick that box PNW Components went with Compliant Bore Design (CBD). CBD technology entails using different wall thicknesses, along with a unique inner shape to achieve the desired handlebar feel.
Similar to the trend we're seeing with carbon wheels, compliance has become a buzzword for handlebars. As carbon fiber construction techniques have advanced, tuning the feel of a bar or rim has become a more attainable goal, making it possible to create components that don't feel like they're actively trying to transmit every vibration directly into your bones.
How noticeable the increased compliance is will depend to some extent on the rider, and on the terrain. An overly-stiff bar might not pose any issues if you're always riding soft, loamy trails, but it could be a different story in rocky, hardpacked areas where the ground has zero give.Initial Impressions
I have a handful of rides in on the Loam Carbon Bar so far, and it's done exactly what a good handlebar is supposed to do – almost nothing. The rise and sweep feel natural, and the indicators in the middle of the bar help make getting it installed and centered quick and easy. The matte black finish with satin decals would be the way I'd go, but for riders who prefer a wider palette of colors on their bike PNW Components offers stickers in 9 different colors for $5 more.
Personally, I'm a lot more likely to notice when a handlebar feels uncomfortably stiff versus being able to differentiate between varying levels of compliance. With that said, I haven't had any hand or wrist pain with the Loam Carbon Bar, and it's faded nicely into the background on each ride. If pressed, I'd say the feel is very similar to OneUp's carbon bar, but I'd need to do some back-to-back laps to issue a more definitive verdict. The Loam Grips deserve a shout out too – they're comfortable with or without gloves, and have enough texture to keep them from getting too slippery on rainy rides.