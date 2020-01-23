It's not often a brand comes along and their first bike is a carbon downhill bike but it's certainly a way to grab our attention.
This is the first look at Prime Bicycles, the new brand from former World Cup team manager Peter Siulczynski. Peter used to run the Kenda Morewood, Kenda Tomac and Gravity Group-Turner teams, who supported riders such as Nathan Rennie, Filip Polc, Mitch Delfs, Joost Wichman and, Peter's personal discovery, Sam Blenkinsop. After the Gravity Group team wrapped up in 2008, Peter set his mind to a new project, building a bike brand.
Over a decade on and he's finally ready to bring that dream to fruition with Prime. He describes it as, "a premium bike brand that can easily compete with Santa Cruz or Specialized on the racetrack and in the bike park and even win." It's a lofty ambition but these bikes have been designed with Cesar Rojo, the man behind Mondraker's Zero Geometry, Unno Bikes and the Cero design agency. He's got some serious pedigree in the gravity field and brings a dose of clout to a brand that is currently trading on hype alone.
Peter won't give us too many further details on his bikes at this point other than this carbon downhill bike will be manufactured in Asia and that he intends to race the bikes. Prices, geometry and availability are all being kept under wraps for now but Peter has finalised the designs and is now working towards bringing them to the public.
So for now, enjoy these moody shots and expect further details (including, we suspect, an enduro bike) to come out throughout the year.
