Prime Bicycles Launches with 29" Downhill Bike Tease

Jan 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

It's not often a brand comes along and their first bike is a carbon downhill bike but it's certainly a way to grab our attention.

This is the first look at Prime Bicycles, the new brand from former World Cup team manager Peter Siulczynski. Peter used to run the Kenda Morewood, Kenda Tomac and Gravity Group-Turner teams, who supported riders such as Nathan Rennie, Filip Polc, Mitch Delfs, Joost Wichman and, Peter's personal discovery, Sam Blenkinsop. After the Gravity Group team wrapped up in 2008, Peter set his mind to a new project, building a bike brand.


Over a decade on and he's finally ready to bring that dream to fruition with Prime. He describes it as, "a premium bike brand that can easily compete with Santa Cruz or Specialized on the racetrack and in the bike park and even win." It's a lofty ambition but these bikes have been designed with Cesar Rojo, the man behind Mondraker's Zero Geometry, Unno Bikes and the Cero design agency. He's got some serious pedigree in the gravity field and brings a dose of clout to a brand that is currently trading on hype alone.



Peter won't give us too many further details on his bikes at this point other than this carbon downhill bike will be manufactured in Asia and that he intends to race the bikes. Prices, geometry and availability are all being kept under wraps for now but Peter has finalised the designs and is now working towards bringing them to the public.


So for now, enjoy these moody shots and expect further details (including, we suspect, an enduro bike) to come out throughout the year.

Follow Prime Bicycles, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


Must Read This Week
Review: Trust Shout Linkage Fork - Does Different Mean Better?
58824 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known European Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
56217 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Shreds a Custom Japanese Track on his Downhill Bike in 'Lightspeed'
52599 views
Video: 7 Ways to Carry Tools on Your Bike Instead of Your Body
47349 views
Review: Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert - An Electrified Freeride Machine
45654 views
Canyon Launches the Collective with the Seagraves, Wibmer, Brosnan, Thoma & More
45369 views
XC vs. DH: Let's Rumble - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
42996 views
YT Releases New Aluminum Jeffsy Base
41471 views

17 Comments

  • 10 2
 Looks like a Session
  • 4 0
 It's an interesting move to have your first bike be such a niche portion of the market.
  • 3 1
 Probably just took pictures of a trek and modified them a bit, so the tubes look different
  • 1 0
 @Juliussebastiankliem: "It's a lofty ambition but these bikes have been designed with Cesar Rojo, the man behind Mondraker's Zero Geometry, Unno Bikes and the Cero design agency."
  • 3 0
 Looks like a Session and Ever had an illegitimate child and now hide the bastard in the shadows.
  • 1 0
 So its an untested bike, it looks sexy, but I cant see that sexy when I am riding it.
How it rides and ultimately how fast it is is all that counts for a DH race machine.

Stick RockShox on it too Smile
  • 1 0
 If your bike looks and has the same linkage suspension as a Session, back to the drawing board. Too many bikes with the same design. Why would anyone buy this boutique brand over a leading brand?
  • 3 0
 Full review tomottow
  • 2 0
 This must be the bike Bryan Regnier has been teasing.
  • 2 0
 Pay yer leccy bill so we can actually see the bike.
  • 1 0
 Can't see sh..t from those pics, another one to the party. What's so special about it to stand out vs SC, SPEC or others?
  • 1 0
 No website? Where are they based out of?
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Trek Sender.
  • 1 0
 It has to be called the Optimus
  • 1 0
 Trek Aurum with a sprinkle of Sender
  • 1 0
 I thought it would have a Box Prime drivetrain...
  • 1 0
 Looks like a Sendsion

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010165
Mobile Version of Website