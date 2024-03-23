Coming Up Live: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 23, 2024
by Pinkbike Staff  

Check out all the action from the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, the first stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2024.

Click on the video above to see what time the broadcast will start in your hometown.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Rotorua 2024


Author Info:
pinkbikeaudience avatar

Member since Jul 22, 2013
3,465 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
111140 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
62549 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
59969 views
Men's Category of Slopestyle Will Not Proceed - Crankworx Rotorua 2024 [Updated with Unified Slopestyle Athlete Statement]
52010 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
43644 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
39357 views
Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
37632 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs Unprecedented 10 Year Contract with Canyon
30943 views

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Hope they divide the men's abandoned prize money equally amongst the ladies.....
  • 1 2
 We’ll be waiting…







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041178
Mobile Version of Website