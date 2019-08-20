Pinkbike.com
Video: Luca Shaw Rides the New Santa Cruz Tallboy
Aug 20, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
If Luca Shaw were to ride an XC World Cup, this is how he would do it.
Videos
Santa Cruz Bicycles
Santa Cruz Tallboy
Luca Shaw
14 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 8
Germanmike
(1 hours ago)
So being Jolanda´s boyfriend makes him the Syndicate´s XC racer?
Looking forward to the downhill counterpart...
[Reply]
+ 2
wowbagger
(23 mins ago)
judging by today's XC courses i'm fairly certain any one of them would just leave me for dead on a DH rig..
[Reply]
+ 5
hifiandmtb
(1 hours ago)
Great advertisement. And I hate advertisements.
[Reply]
+ 1
wowbagger
(21 mins ago)
bike ads are the new car ads
[Reply]
+ 1
jlague
(1 hours ago)
i was waiting until they used the Jolanda angle being XC- very clever , nice vid .
[Reply]
+ 1
Clarkeh
(42 mins ago)
I thought for sure it would lead up to him being there just in time to see Jolanda racing at the end, like he wasn't sleeping all day.
[Reply]
+ 1
He-Who-Rides
(17 mins ago)
I thought XC bikes were supposed to be 'serious' and boring ... i quite like the look of this
[Reply]
+ 1
AD4M
(1 hours ago)
I thought it was compulsory to wear lycra on an XC bike?
[Reply]
+ 4
vinay
(47 mins ago)
Nah, that's only the Pinkbike story. Real world is different.
[Reply]
+ 1
ranke
(4 mins ago)
@AD4M
: Only if you buy it drinks and take it dancing
[Reply]
+ 2
davefreeman
(1 hours ago)
great video work
[Reply]
+ 1
vitality
(32 mins ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Otqpjv7OkJY
[Reply]
+ 1
kyle10bike
(1 hours ago)
More, we need more.
[Reply]
+ 1
skibiker
(22 mins ago)
JOLANDAAAA!!!!
[Reply]
