Video: Luca Shaw Rides the New Santa Cruz Tallboy

Aug 20, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


If Luca Shaw were to ride an XC World Cup, this is how he would do it.

14 Comments

  • + 8
 So being Jolanda´s boyfriend makes him the Syndicate´s XC racer?
Looking forward to the downhill counterpart...
  • + 2
 judging by today's XC courses i'm fairly certain any one of them would just leave me for dead on a DH rig..
  • + 5
 Great advertisement. And I hate advertisements.
  • + 1
 bike ads are the new car ads
  • + 1
 i was waiting until they used the Jolanda angle being XC- very clever , nice vid .
  • + 1
 I thought for sure it would lead up to him being there just in time to see Jolanda racing at the end, like he wasn't sleeping all day.
  • + 1
 I thought XC bikes were supposed to be 'serious' and boring ... i quite like the look of this
  • + 1
 I thought it was compulsory to wear lycra on an XC bike?
  • + 4
 Nah, that's only the Pinkbike story. Real world is different.
  • + 1
 @AD4M: Only if you buy it drinks and take it dancing
  • + 2
 great video work
  • + 1
 More, we need more.
  • + 1
 JOLANDAAAA!!!!

