INDUSTRY INSIDER

Opinion: What's Next for Trade Shows?

Dec 12, 2018
by James Smurthwaite  
Interbike 2018

In 2019, Interbike will not be running for the first time since it started in 1993. A monolith of the industry, it attempted to buck the tide of falling numbers with a move to Reno last year but it was too little, too late.

The rot began as the big brands left, taking their bike shops with them. Numbers began to spiral which put off more brands until it was left in a hole it couldn’t get out of.

The decline was hastened by product releases becoming more scattergun, as opposed to being held back for shows. It makes sense - if you’d spent years working on a new product, would you want to release it among the clamour of 1,000 other products at a trade show, or have it breathe on its own?

Eurobike 2018

The move to Reno failed to buck the trends and, as number fell yet again, the show had to close. Emerald have promised to bring back Interbike for 2020 but, having lost most of its management staff, there’s no telling what it may look like. So what does this mean for the other big cycling trade shows? Let’s take a look through the other shows around the world in the mountain bike world to understand where they may go next.

Eurobike

2018 Exhibitors - 1,400 (+0%)
2018 Attendance - 37,379 (-12%)

Eurobike was moved forward in the calendar to July in 2018 in order to combat online releases of new products. The idea… didn’t work.

The new date clashed with the start of the Tour de France and peak riding season, which spread brands and shops thin. The new date also meant exhibitors had to try and fit a year’s worth of work into nine months to get themselves ready for Eurobike.

Eurobike 2016

The result was a show that was down 12 per cent in attendance following a seven per cent drop the year before. While the show still sold out, the bigger brands continued their exodus from Friedrichshafen (with the exception of Kona who returned after a hiatus) leaving 100 new brands to take their place. The show, like most trade shows now, was dominated by ebikes with virtually no new traditional mountain bikes on show.

There was an initial change of the date for 2019 to early August and then capitulation back to its traditional date in September. Eurobike has also recently announced Aseanbike, a partner trade show for the Asian market, that will be based in Bangkok.

Sea Otter

2018 Exhibitors - 500 (+15%)
2018 Attendance - 74,000 (+0%)

Sea Otter continues to grow and is probably the most successful, large trade show. It’s now also the only trade show that attracts significant numbers of the general public - Taipei manages just 3,000 and Eurobike doesn’t allow them in. In 2017 Sea Otter branched out into Europe with a show in Girona, Spain, that attracts 30,000 visitors, and 2019 will see it add another stop, this time in Canada.

Sea Otter 2018

Over the last five years, Sea Otter exhibitor sales have grown by 46 percent, while Sea Otter Europe doubled its exhibition space last year.

With a focus on demoing and racing alongside the exhibition space, Sea Otter has projected further growth next year and expects to accommodate 550 exhibitors.

Taipei

2018 Exhibitors - 1,150 (+4.5%)
2018 Attendance - 36,918 (-12%)

Taipei also changed dates this year, moving from March to November. Reports suggest that this halved the number of overseas visitors who were forced to choose between it and the Taichung Bike Week, which is just a month earlier. The 2019 show has been moved back to March, just five months after the 2018 edition.

Taipei is less consumer and more manufacturer focussed than Eurobike and Interbike so is probably less damaged by the fluctuating news cycle. As the Asian bike market grows, so does its number of exhibitors but we’re not expecting visitor numbers to recover for 2019, the two shows are simply too close together.

Taipei Show 2016

The future of trade shows

As habits and technologies force brands to present their new products differently, trade shows will have to adapt to survive. A more savvy audience demands real world experience of bikes, not just pictures on a stand and a geometry chart and the industry has to factor this in to how they release their products.

The big shows are now competing against a rise of brand shows and press camps. Brands feel they can offer a more personalised (and probably cheaper) experience for their IBDs by bringing them in house and away from the bustle of a trade show. They also are able to capture the media for a whole day as opposed to 30 minutes at a time. These come with their own pitfalls though. Journalists get burned out on travelling to so many different brands and, in fact, most publications simply can't justify losing a journalist for the best part of a week on one product, so plenty of brands miss out on blanket coverage. On top of this, questions around collusion and ethics will creep in when brands are able to dictate to the media after flying them around the world to a dream destination.

We’ve even started to see digital shows from some brands, where new products are displayed via video conference. Again, this is no doubt another cost saving venture but it is also easier for shops and the media who don't have to travel to see what they need.

Specialized
Specialized's new ANGi system was launched via webinar

For the big shows, demoing seems to be the way to go. Sea Otter is in good health thanks to the draw it has on the public and Crankworx's Expo area gets bigger each year, with new products starting to appear there.

One of the reasons for Interbike’s move to Reno was its proximity to Northstar Bike Park, where a public demo was held to form part of the Interbike Marketweek. Similarly, Eurobike holds its Media Days in the weeks preceding the show to give journalists a chance to write with greater authority on the products released at Eurobike. A number of brands are invited with a bunch of journalists to a resort and the week is spent getting 'first impressions' on new bikes that can then be shared as embargoes lift around Eurobike. This option encourages brands to hold back their releases until Eurobike as they are almost guaranteed a good level of coverage.

So is there a place for trade shows in all of this? I would say yes. It's been a particularly bad year for shows but they haven't helped themselves with some questionable decisions. Despite it all though, the internet simply can't substitute for a face-to-face meeting and the ability to get your product in front of the whole industry at one time is invaluable, especially for smaller and up and coming brands. They may no longer be the highlight of each season, and they will almost certainly have to shrink to be sustainable but shows are unlikely to completely disappear soon.

Must Read This Week
Field Test: Stumpjumper vs Remedy vs Process vs Bronson vs SB150
87575 views
Field Test: Yeti SB150
58589 views
Field Test: Trek Remedy 9.9
55963 views
Win an Öhlins DH Race Fork - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
51520 views
Joe Nation Joins Pole Enduro Team & Pole Stamina Bike Revealed
47524 views
Interbike Cancelled for 2019
45802 views
Win a OneUp Components Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
43414 views
Field Test: Giant Trance Advanced 29
42596 views

31 Comments

  • + 11
 Well, Theres a sea otter Canada coming... so lets just have Sea Otter Canada, Sea Otter America and Eurobike and bam! all we need... oh and the Taipei show, just so we can keep tabs on weird shit.
  • + 2
 Really? Where do they plan on hosting it in Canada?
  • + 1
 '..weird shit'. Exactly! Big Grin
  • + 2
 @Mister-Lost-Bike-Shop: Ontario
  • + 1
 There's a Sea Otter Euro in Spain isn't there? Damn varmints are breeding all over the place.

www.seaottereurope.com
  • + 2
 @Mister-Lost-Bike-Shop: If it's anything like the original, somewhere with a tiny hill for the 'DH' Smile
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: Ontario, an entire province of small hills, should be perfect haha.
truth is though Im excited for it being in a province that could use a boost in its cycling community and what not.
  • + 2
 @Mister-Lost-Bike-Shop: Blue Mountain, about and hour outside of Toronto
  • + 1
 @TheBearDen: Hey, Sea Otter Canada will still be able to field far, far more interesting DH and Enduro events than Sea Otter Classic does.
  • + 7
 I would support the brands investing this money in more demo fleets for the LBS. Call me old fashioned, but I want to buy a bike from a shop near me so it is easy to service and get warranted if something happens. Last summer most of the major brands did demo days at my local trails and it allowed people to ride different bikes on local trails so people could evaluate what worked best.
  • + 1
 One shop near me has already converted to 100% demo fleet. They don't carry any new bikes for purchase, just demos, and you order if you want to buy. Seems like a much more sustainable business model for lbs, since ability to demo is a clear advantage over online, plus the shop spends less on inventory.

Of course there's nothing stopping online brands from opening demo centers or delivering demos via mobile van shops too.
  • + 3
 More Outerbike across the world where the public can actually try some of the bikes and accessory and component vendors can come and see who their consumers really are and listen to them. Too bad the Moab Utah one is not taking place in the spring as we from the north would love some good riding conditions.
  • + 2
 I have zero interest in going to a trade show, and I"m in the industry. Its just everybody getting hammered, and blathering about nonsense when most ofthem can't ride their way out of a paper bag.

Outerbike is way more successful of an idea IMO.
  • + 2
 Seems like they are all dying a slow death. The brands are doing the ROI calculation and some random dude who sits at the booth getting hammered all week on their dime isn't exactly good justification to keep doing it. They will be around for a some yers to come but only become less and less relevant till they hit that inflection point that Interbike did
  • + 4
 Why not combine trade shows with some other convention at the same time, you could have an even wider appeal. I mean, who wouldn't want to ride a GT Furry?
  • + 1
 I'm obviously only speaking for myself here but I wouldn't be surprised if it counts for many more here. As a mountainbiker I like being outside, nice company, nice surroundings. These fairs are inside, noisy, clean bikes, crowdy, straight lanes, slow steady foot traffic, no fresh air... It gets exhausting and even claustrofobic real quick. You went there because you were hungry for the information. And they wouldn't fix all that was wrong (or at least unfit for me) with it simply because they thought you didn't have a better alternative to get your information. Now you have this alternative and there is no point putting up with such events. Same goes for these department stores. Back in the days you really had to go there if you needed that one product you knew they have. So you went in there, put up with all the queues and stuff. Now that these same shops and their competitors offer their stuff online, there is no point putting up with that anymore.

So from my perspective, they just messed up and thought they could get away with this for lack of an alternative. Sea Otter got that one right. Actually relate it to what riding bikes is all about.
  • + 1
 I recently went to the San Francisco car show and compared to Inter Bike it was a completely different atmosphere, the people there where actually excited. What makes the car show so awesome is it gives people a chance physically interact with and see the cars. In contrast, Interbike is a bunch of small booths with minimal product to see and interact with(outdoor demo doesn't count there wasn't nearly enough brands present). Ive worked in a bike shop for a while now so you get to see a lot of cool bike, but getting to see certain bikes in person enables you to see a lot more of their design and detail which is rad and creates a lot more excitement than just looking at a posters on the wall of a lame booth. This is just purely an observation I've made comparing the bike industry to another, but from what I have experienced with my first inter bike being 2012 and there was a lot more bikes physically there and it didn't seem as dead.
  • + 1
 We had great success this year bringing back the Malverns Classic festival. The trade wanted an event that had a bit of everything; racing, demos bikes, live music, stunt shows, kids zone, beer tent and the general cycling public along with the weekend warrior. With not too much trouble over 100 stands booked up!
The consumer here in the UK is now spoilt for choice with the great offerings from Ard Rock, Tweed Love, Fort William WC and now the Malverns.
The shop keepers can go along and see the brands, the rider gets informed up close and personal in a friendly and welcoming environment. And the bonus being a beer in your hand, winner!
  • + 4
 Well I get all of my trade show news through Pinkbike, and I'm assuming that won't stop even if trade shows do.
  • + 3
 If they would allow more dogs they would likely be able to increase foot and paw traffic.
  • + 1
 Good to see you back @IamTheDogEzra
  • + 0
 It’s really sad because what’s a small time frame builder or component maker gonna do next time they want to rub Chris Chance or Keith Bontragers balls?
This is just horrible
Some things just can’t be duplicated online
  • + 1
 CABDA West in California January 16 & 17. And CABDA Midwest in Chicago February 13 & 14. Enjoy both if you like trade shows.
  • + 1
 How about this, direct sales for all of it. I don’t understand why I have to negotiate two layers of middlemen (ex. BTI and LBS) to purchase a freakin’ SRAM part.
  • + 1
 Prediction: Shimano 12sp and Saint refresh available in time for Interbike 2019
  • + 1
 you've got to think of social media spread though, such an interesting time of year!
  • + 1
 First the end of the Marzocchi girls, now the end of trade shows... the times are a' changin'.
  • - 1
 Just invite the people that really matter, US, THE BUYING PUBLIC, preaching to your peers means nothing, we the purchasers are what drives our sport, make it inclusive and never exclusive, or, DIE.
  • + 2
 Don't forget NAHBS!
  • + 1
 New product demo show concept: send bikes to trolls
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns You'd have to quit you day job to keep up!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037546
Mobile Version of Website