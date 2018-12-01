Win SRAM's Code RSC Brakeset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Braking has many different meanings, but for Code it means being fast enough to win a downhill World Championship, or tackle the biggest alpine descents. Or shred a piece of singletrack uphill thanks to the new possibilities offered by E-MTBs. Code is the means to slow down for all those riders that like to ride harder, faster and with more intensity. It uses proven SRAM Guide design and technologies with a larger PiggyBack reservoir and 4 bigger diameter pistons in the caliper to provide consistent and reliable power for all heavy-duty applications. Bleeding Edge technology keeps maintenance as easy as it can be.
I love this time of the year, when I wake up every morning with excitement that I might won something
Or the force is not that strong with Bing Crosby this year?
