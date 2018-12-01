SPONSORED

Win SRAM's Code RSC Brakeset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 1, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:

Braking has many different meanings, but for Code it means being fast enough to win a downhill World Championship, or tackle the biggest alpine descents. Or shred a piece of singletrack uphill thanks to the new possibilities offered by E-MTBs. Code is the means to slow down for all those riders that like to ride harder, faster and with more intensity. It uses proven SRAM Guide design and technologies with a larger PiggyBack reservoir and 4 bigger diameter pistons in the caliper to provide consistent and reliable power for all heavy-duty applications. Bleeding Edge technology keeps maintenance as easy as it can be.

MSRP: $244 USD / €270 (including VAT)



SRAM.com.

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @SRAM


11 Comments

  • + 5
 Just the thought of winning nothing excites me....
  • + 3
 Hope there will be a poem again, that was the best part of the advent calender last year!
  • + 3
 I'd be squealing with delight if I win.
  • + 4
 It begins...
  • + 2
 Again¡!!!!!
I love this time of the year, when I wake up every morning with excitement that I might won something
  • + 3
 And realize you get nothing....yes!!!!
  • + 1
 On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me..

Or the force is not that strong with Bing Crosby this year?
  • + 2
 Really would like a pair of these!
  • + 3
 Thanks PB...
  • + 2
 Yessss. Lets see if somethings won this year????
  • + 2
 Tis the season

