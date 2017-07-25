Yoann Barelli on the New Commencal Supreme SX - Video

VIDEOS

Not all of us have access to uplifts and most of us want to push the limits every time we throw a leg over. The Supreme SX is a perfectly crafted, HPP inspired, engine-less machine that's capable of just that. Getting you to the top of those big lines by pedal-power alone and most importantly, getting you to the bottom with a big smile on your face.

We paired our new beast of a bike with the man-beast that is Yoann Barelli so (low) kick back and get as stoked as he is about it!

Available Now:

Commencal Supreme SX
Supreme SX Black

Travel: 180mm
Fork: RockShox Lyrik RCT3 180mm
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe RC3 230 x 65
Crank: SRAM Descendant 32t
Rear Mech: SRAM GX 11-speed
Brakes: SRAM Guide RE 200mm/200mm


The range, starting at 3,699,00€ / US $3,699,00 / CAD $4,799 is available on our online store.

8 Comments

  • + 1
 Would like to know how that linkage works?
Or how good it works, would do really!
  • + 1
 Interesting choice to spec Guide RE instead of Code
  • + 0
 if i understand right the guide re is a code caliper with guide lever.
  • + 2
 Yoann=Wolverine?
  • + 1
 This video was so serious compared to the Yoann I am used to!
  • + 1
 I can't wait to see more of this bike it looks like so much fun
  • + 1
 beastmode
  • + 1
 #longlivefreeride

Post a Comment



