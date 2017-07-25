Yoann Barelli on the New Commencal Supreme SX - Video





Not all of us have access to uplifts and most of us want to push the limits every time we throw a leg over. The Supreme SX is a perfectly crafted, HPP inspired, engine-less machine that's capable of just that. Getting you to the top of those big lines by pedal-power alone and most importantly, getting you to the bottom with a big smile on your face.



We paired our new beast of a bike with the man-beast that is Yoann Barelli so (low) kick back and get as stoked as he is about it!





















































Available Now:





Supreme SX Black



Travel: 180mm

Fork: RockShox Lyrik RCT3 180mm

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe RC3 230 x 65

Crank: SRAM Descendant 32t

Rear Mech: SRAM GX 11-speed

Brakes: SRAM Guide RE 200mm/200mm

