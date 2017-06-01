2017 Fort William World Cup Downhill Track Walk – Photo Epic













After racing down virtually the same track for over a decade there is not much that can be said about the track in Fort William that has not already been said. It is rough, long, and fast. And while it weathers a bit each year, it seems to be aging like a fine wine and is a true classic of the World Cup Circuit. This year, however, there is quite a bit that is fresh and new, and not just the freshly built sections of trail that riders will encounter half way down. Yes, you guessed it, the biggest change we will see on track this year will be the mass assault of Aonach Mor by riders aboard 29'ers.



Love 'em or hate 'em, big wheels are here and likely here to stay. And while you can expect the opinions of both riders and fans to be dominating the conversation both on and off track this weekend, let's not lose sight of what really matters; that being the man and woman who can tame this beast of a track and set the fastest time on Sunday in front of the thousands of fans Fort William has become famous for.



While the wheel size debate and the weather will certainly continue to be quite a "Covfefe" we can assure you the racing come Sunday, and all the action leading up will be anything but.







Home of the brave.





The Sound of (Scottish) Music.





After coming to Fort William for so many years it's good to take a bit of a detour and add in a tourist day before the big event.





The new Velosolutuions built pumptrack in downtown Edinburgh.





Before heading up to the Fort, Brendan Fairclough stopped off to break in the new pumptrack Velosolutions recently competed in Edinburgh.





Platform nine and three-quarters.









The hills surrounding Fort William are mainly utilized for farming but for one weekend a year the attention switches from four legs to two wheels.





Partly cloudy and a chance of rain all day, every day forecast for the 2017 Fort William World Cup.





Och aye the moo.





Looks like a solid ride, if only the wheels were a little larger. We'll pass...





It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock and roll.





While not the steepest track on the World Cup, Fort William is one of the fastest and roughest.





Only the royal treatment for the Queen of Downhill as MTB Jesus carries Rachel Atherton out of the start gate to kick off track walk.





Canyon crew, Brosnan and Wallace, across a very grim looking highland backdrop.





Second place the last two years in a row and without a win here since 2012, will this be the year the Californian gets back on top?









Gwin surveys the classic stone causeway across the Scottish bog.





Fog often blows in and out with the strong winds higher up the track.





The only place to rest on the unforgiving Fort William track. Unless the wind is blowing, then this section can actually be quite sketchy.





Brook Macdonald loving the track and his new bike this weekend. A new bike that is not a 29'er.





After winning here for two years in a row, can Greg Minnaar make it a hat-trick in 2017?





Over the many years the inside lines have eroded away and the rocks have become even more treacherous.





Summer holidays in the Highlands.





Dan the man, faster than a WD40-greased rally car. Surely the favorite here at Fort Bill, 2017.





Left, right, or center. It's all rocks either way.





All Loris Vergier can see is rocks and more rocks at the top of the track.





Tracey Hannah sits second in the points and loves the track here in Fort William.









Rock, rock, and more rock.





The World Cup leader Alex Fayolle and his mechanic, Hugues discussing line options through the mine field of rocks.









There's a new section for this years running just below the deer gate. For the first time in more than a decade, the course turns right instead of left at this junction, and the split from old to new is quite clearly defined.





Rachel zips up as the midges begin to swarm at the tree line.





Pads on the inside and outside but not down the middle... Choose your line wisely.





Just because it's new doesn't mean we're deprived that signature, savage, exposed bedrock.





Athertona and Hannah entering the all-new section together under the lift.













Remi Morton and the gang assessing the good mix of line options that comprise the new section.





The boss, Alex Fayolle, sitting pretty with the number one plate after his great run and of course some special assistance from the French weather gods last time.





Root nests abound in those dark woods.





Into the greasy and sketchy root section we go. Expect carnage once again in these woods come the weekend...





Some trees have been pulled out of the awkward wooded section that was added last year, but that hasn't really made it any less awkward.





How many flats and broken wheels will this sharp slab of rock cause this week?





One of the few sections to offer multiple lines just above the big road gap.





Often the sight of some boggy mud, this section just below the road gap is hard packed and looking fast for a change.









Swimming not advised.





Sam Hill is making his one and only World Cup DH appearance of the season with hopes of getting himself on the Australian World Champs team.





No 29" Gambler for Brendan, sticking to trusty old 27.5...





Polish Pete will be wrenching for Graham Mudd in Gee's absence. The young Aussie will now inherit the only available 29er in the Atherton Racing fleet ready to race this weekend.





Canada's fastest female has been training up in ever-damp bicycle paradise of Squamish and we should expect her to kick some asses in the Scottish slop.





The first time we've seen Rauridh Cunningham at a World Cup this year, he's still not racing though as he recovers from shoulder surgery.





The berm leading into the final flat stretch of woods above the motorway has been completely rebuilt to help riders carry their speed.





Dropping into the motorway.





Same as it ever was, the classic Fort Bill motorway, great for a Sunday morning whip-off.





Loic is one of the most opinionated riders when it comes to 29-inch wheels, but will we see him forced to reluctantly swallow his pride in the name of staying competitive this weekend? Only time will tell.





Ernie coordinating the Boxxer stickers on Nik Nesteroff's Union Jack M16, ride ready for GB's most legendary of races.





The all new Aussie champ with his fresh sleeve. And he did it before his switch to 29 to keep any potential haters quiet.





Intense's 29-inch machine ready to roll in prototype colors under Dean Lucas this weekend.





Mondraker had more than their fair share of travel woes on route from Europe... A broken down Transporter, among other problems, put them a day behind schedule, but things were finally coming together by the end of today.





The no1 plate is the last piece of the puzzle after a fresh rebuild for Rachel Atherton.





Despite rumors swirling of a new bike on the near horizon, the YT Mob will roll on with their 27.5 Tues and Gwin remains adamant he doesn't need a big wheeler.





World Cup predictions from the UCI: Gwin, Minnaar then Brosnan... with considerable gaps





It'll be a bit noisier in here, come Sunday.





The weather looks changeable throughout the weekend... Hold on to your hats.






