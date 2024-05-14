5 Things We Learned from EDR World Cup Finale Ligure 2024

Ella Connolly took 3rd place in Finale Ligure but said it was a race to get to the start of each stage.

1. It's really hard to find the sweet spot when designing an enduro race course.

Your top three men were born in 1995 (Richie Rude), 1996 (Charlie Murray) and 1997 (Martin Maes).

2. A rider in their prime is a rider in their prime, regardless of what discipline they race in.

Harriet Harnden was able to best the French in Italy.

3. Hattie Harnden is only the second non-French female rider to win in Finale Ligure.

4. The YT Mob enduro squad can't catch a break.

Italian champion Mirco Vendemmia on his way to an impressive fourth place.

5. There's a big local's advantage in enduro racing.

Other facts: