7 Bikes From Peaty's Steel City DH 2018
May 5, 2018
by
Tristan Tinn
Chay Granbys Cotic Flare Max
Emma Flockton's HB160 laced with purple
Mark Chambers Intense Tracer 650b
Ratboy's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - in 'Brown Trout' paint job.
Abigale Lawton's tricked out Enduro
Ben Hemingways pimped out Nickel - might not be the most most modern bike on the hill but it sure got the 13 year old down with style!
Martha Gill's Marin Wolf Ridge 29er
Mentions:
@steelcitydh
//
@tris400d
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 9
Loche
(56 mins ago)
Did you volountarily sorted them by ascending order of uglyness?
[Reply]
+ 2
kitchin
(51 mins ago)
Exactly what I was thinking that Marin is fugly
[Reply]
+ 2
taquitos
(33 mins ago)
Move aside Ellsworth. Marin is stealing your shtick.
[Reply]
- 1
allballz
(16 mins ago)
Have you guys not heard of 'function before form'? Most of the time, you are riding a bike. Not posing with it. Remember the Fast and Furious, "It's not how you stand by your car, it's how you drive it."
But, if you could have the best of both words, that would be even better. But, I don't think it's worth compromising on the bike handling, just to have a pretty bike.
What some bike company should do, is specialize in one genre (like racing) and build bikes like Porsche builds its' 911 cars. A continuous evolution, with an iconic form. That is the goal, at least, but easier said than done.
[Reply]
+ 2
ninjatarian
(7 hours ago)
If ever there was a race that Chay Granby was destined to win on that steel Cotic, it’s this one.
[Reply]
+ 0
Kramz
(39 mins ago)
Everyone complains about Intense, but they make the nicest bike. This is why we can't have nice things.
[Reply]
+ 3
zorba73
(21 mins ago)
Err..what?
[Reply]
+ 1
jaame
(47 mins ago)
More of this please! How about another seven later on today?
[Reply]
+ 1
greendarthtater
(46 mins ago)
Thats a flashy enduro. nice
[Reply]
