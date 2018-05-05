PINKBIKE TECH

7 Bikes From Peaty's Steel City DH 2018

May 5, 2018
by Tristan Tinn  
Chay Granbys Cotic Flare Max
Chay Granbys Cotic Flare Max

Emma Flockton s HB160 laced with purple
Emma Flockton's HB160 laced with purple

Mark Chambers Intense Tracer 650b
Mark Chambers Intense Tracer 650b

Ratboy s Santa Cruz Hightower LT - in Brown Trout paint job
Ratboy's Santa Cruz Hightower LT - in 'Brown Trout' paint job.

Abigale Lawton s tricked out Enduro
Abigale Lawton's tricked out Enduro

More custom bolts and matching rotors to boot
Bolts tied in nicely with the paint job

Ben Hemingways pimped out Nickel - might not be the most most modern bike on the hill but it sure got the 13 year old down with style
Ben Hemingways pimped out Nickel - might not be the most most modern bike on the hill but it sure got the 13 year old down with style!

Martha Gill s Marin Wolf Ridge 29er
Martha Gill's Marin Wolf Ridge 29er

Mentions: @steelcitydh // @tris400d


9 Comments

  • + 9
 Did you volountarily sorted them by ascending order of uglyness?
  • + 2
 Exactly what I was thinking that Marin is fugly
  • + 2
 Move aside Ellsworth. Marin is stealing your shtick.
  • - 1
 Have you guys not heard of 'function before form'? Most of the time, you are riding a bike. Not posing with it. Remember the Fast and Furious, "It's not how you stand by your car, it's how you drive it."

But, if you could have the best of both words, that would be even better. But, I don't think it's worth compromising on the bike handling, just to have a pretty bike.

What some bike company should do, is specialize in one genre (like racing) and build bikes like Porsche builds its' 911 cars. A continuous evolution, with an iconic form. That is the goal, at least, but easier said than done.
  • + 2
 If ever there was a race that Chay Granby was destined to win on that steel Cotic, it’s this one.
  • + 0
 Everyone complains about Intense, but they make the nicest bike. This is why we can't have nice things.
  • + 3
 Err..what?
  • + 1
 More of this please! How about another seven later on today?
  • + 1
 Thats a flashy enduro. nice

Post a Comment



