Carbon Wasp's Truffle is a 120mm Carbon XC Bike Handmade in the UK

It's amazing to launch the Truffle after years of development and testing. We wanted to create a bike that can do anything, a real "go-to" bike for all trail conditions. The Truffle is light and predictable for climbing, agile for singletrack and robust for technical descents. We basically made the bike that we want to ride, a bike that would be at home on the XC race circuit or razzing around the local woods. — Adrian Smith, Chief Designer and Owner of Carbon Wasp