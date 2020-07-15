Christini Releases Range of AWD eMTBs

It is well known what all wheel drive does for a sport utility vehicle — just imagine what AWD can do for a mountain bike. Think traction control for your rear wheel!



With increased traction, available at the flip of a switch you can conquer conditions that you thought were unridable. AWD provides greater control over wet roots and slippery rocks. You can power up steeper, sketchier hills and you’ll stick like glue to side slopes. The rear wheel simply will not slip without transferring some of the power to front wheel. In return, when the front wheel grabs, it prevents the rear wheel from “overspinning” thus allowing it to regain traction – AWD Traction Control



The AWD system is so efficient, it is hard to tell whether it is working… until you need it.



With the front drive disengaged, the Christini AWD handles and feels just like any dialed-in full suspension mountain bike. Engage the AWD system and you’ll feel increased control, stability and traction on slippery or loose surfaces.



AWD works whether you’re pedaling or coasting. You will be able to descend with confidence and corner more aggressively due to increased front wheel grip. — Christini