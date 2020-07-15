Christini Releases Range of AWD eMTBs

Jul 15, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Christini has announced a new range of eMTBS to their collection of two-wheel drive bicycles.

The brand is no stranger to producing AWD bikes, with almost two decades to correct the formula, and with experience in making motorcycles it was only a matter of time before they created their own eMTB.

Christini's take on the eMTB features several fat bikes, but there is also a 27.5" hardtail in the mix. All bikes in the range are powered by a Bafang motor system putting out a claimed 1,000W or 1,500W. This can class these bikes as motorcycles in some countries, meaning that they do not carry the same access rights as a normal mountain bike or eMTB.

bigquotesIt is well known what all wheel drive does for a sport utility vehicle — just imagine what AWD can do for a mountain bike. Think traction control for your rear wheel!

With increased traction, available at the flip of a switch you can conquer conditions that you thought were unridable. AWD provides greater control over wet roots and slippery rocks. You can power up steeper, sketchier hills and you’ll stick like glue to side slopes. The rear wheel simply will not slip without transferring some of the power to front wheel. In return, when the front wheel grabs, it prevents the rear wheel from “overspinning” thus allowing it to regain traction – AWD Traction Control

The AWD system is so efficient, it is hard to tell whether it is working… until you need it.

With the front drive disengaged, the Christini AWD handles and feels just like any dialed-in full suspension mountain bike. Engage the AWD system and you’ll feel increased control, stability and traction on slippery or loose surfaces.

AWD works whether you’re pedaling or coasting. You will be able to descend with confidence and corner more aggressively due to increased front wheel grip. Christini

The AWD 27.5 Plus Hardtail Ultra Mid Drive may not have a catchy name but it is the more standard eMTB offering in the range.

To explain quite how Christini has created their AWD system watch this video from Steve Christini which reveals the inner workings of their AWD bikes.


The range of eMTBs are available direct from Christini and they start at a cost of $4,795. You can find out more here.

11 Comments

 Hum. I am surprised to find an ebike article that actually interests me. Would be weird, but interesting, to have to relearn how to climb. Like body position: fore/aft weight shifts and such.
 Quite some time ago I was curious about Christini's AWD dirtbikes. So I went on their page and watched their promo video about how great it was in hard enduros and such. Almost all of the shots in the video showed a rider lofting the front wheel over instead of actually using the AWD. I know Yamaha tested their own AWD dirtbike and found it only really helps in deep sand/mud and decided it wasn't worth it.

I see this bike as more of a utility vehicle than a mountain bike. Maybe for trailwork with a trailer full of tools/materials or something it would be perfect for.
 A buddy of mine has one, it's awesome in the sand and surprisingly reliable.
 AWD doesn't work on single-track vehicles. With a vehicle like a car you have a stable platform. If you want to go fast, you can also drift/powerslide to prevent understeer (this is what is done in rallying)

We all know how bad understeer is on a bike (or a motorcycle). This 'AWD' system promotes understeer.
 Alright, that's cool.
 queue the "Might as well just ride a dirtbike" comments in 3... 2... 1...
 I remember articles about Christini AWD bikes back in the 90's but they had all sorts of problems with the front drive and steering. Assuming those front-drive issues have been worked out and the motor helps.
 and i thought 2020 can't possibly get any worse
 Cycling Tips covered it better with a story about a lady who rides it all over the world, and it makes more sense that way.
 It will get you up things that you probably shouldn’t ride back down.
 I hated the whole idea of e-bike, until this.

