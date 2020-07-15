Christini Releases Range of AWD eMTBs

Christini has announced a new range of eMTBS to their collection of two-wheel drive bicycles.
The brand is no stranger to producing AWD bikes, with almost two decades to correct the formula, and with experience in making motorcycles it was only a matter of time before they created their own eMTB.
Christini's take on the eMTB features several fat bikes, but there is also a 27.5" hardtail in the mix. All bikes in the range are powered by a Bafang motor system putting out a claimed 1,000W or 1,500W. This can class these bikes as motorcycles in some countries, meaning that they do not carry the same access rights as a normal mountain bike or eMTB.
|It is well known what all wheel drive does for a sport utility vehicle — just imagine what AWD can do for a mountain bike. Think traction control for your rear wheel!
With increased traction, available at the flip of a switch you can conquer conditions that you thought were unridable. AWD provides greater control over wet roots and slippery rocks. You can power up steeper, sketchier hills and you’ll stick like glue to side slopes. The rear wheel simply will not slip without transferring some of the power to front wheel. In return, when the front wheel grabs, it prevents the rear wheel from “overspinning” thus allowing it to regain traction – AWD Traction Control
The AWD system is so efficient, it is hard to tell whether it is working… until you need it.
With the front drive disengaged, the Christini AWD handles and feels just like any dialed-in full suspension mountain bike. Engage the AWD system and you’ll feel increased control, stability and traction on slippery or loose surfaces.
AWD works whether you’re pedaling or coasting. You will be able to descend with confidence and corner more aggressively due to increased front wheel grip.— Christini
The AWD 27.5 Plus Hardtail Ultra Mid Drive may not have a catchy name but it is the more standard eMTB offering in the range.
To explain quite how Christini has created their AWD system watch this video from Steve Christini which reveals the inner workings of their AWD bikes.
The range of eMTBs are available direct from Christini and they start at a cost of $4,795. You can find out more here
11 Comments
I see this bike as more of a utility vehicle than a mountain bike. Maybe for trailwork with a trailer full of tools/materials or something it would be perfect for.
We all know how bad understeer is on a bike (or a motorcycle). This 'AWD' system promotes understeer.
