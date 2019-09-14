Live Now: Qualifying - Hardline 2019

Red Bull Hardline isn’t an event for the fainthearted. Hailed as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world, the event returns to the hills of Dyfi Valley in the north of Wales for its sixth edition. The 2018 edition saw home favourite Gee Atherton taking home the trophy for the first time after a nail-biting final in front 3,000 spectators. Bernard Kerr came in second with Charlie Hatton in third. Red Bull Hardline 2019 is bigger than ever before. With the worlds best DH riders coming from all corners of the world, expect to see some wild riding in the valleys of Dyfi this weekend.

Live Updates:

COURSE PREVIEW

Current Top 10

Kade Edwards is the first rider down with a time of 3:09.206Matt Walker goes almost seven and a half seconds faster than Edwards and into the top position.Alexandre Fayolle sets the first sub three minute run with a time of 2:57.826, beating Walker by nearly four seconds.Kaos Seagrave goes into third,back.Dave Mcmillan lays down an amazing chainless run with a huge send on the final jump. But it still puts him 40 seconds back, he will be raring to go for finals tomorrow.Charlie Hatton takes the hot seat with a speed tuck across the line. Hatton's run topped Fayolle by, that looked like a pretty decent ride, it will be interesting to see if anyone can go faster.Oscar Harnstrom is the first rider of the day to attempt a backflip in their run but after not quite making the landing he drops to sixth place by the finish line.Harry Molloy crosses the line sixth after a great run in his first time racing Hardline.That was so close, Joe Smith just goes into second place by the smallest of margins.back for Smith means he misses out on the top spot with some of the big names still at the top of the hill.Jono Jones has a difficult run and goes across the line 8th. He will be pleased to have made it down after his scary failed backflip attempt in practice.Thibault Laly avoids the road gap after getting a flat front tyre further up the course and now slowly makes his way down to the bottom.Brendan Fairclough does a perfect backflip on the step up and still manages to get third place, what a great run.