Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season

Sep 18, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Full commitment and fastest lap of the day for the man they call Super Bruni.

With the 2021 DH World Cup season now complete let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.

Individual Standings:

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men




19 Comments

  • 19 1
 Troy with the 666 for points lol
  • 1 1
 Neighbor of the Beast
  • 2 1
 @danstonQ: na, that's 668. Unless it was a clever Aussie TV show joke, in which case, comment of the day.
  • 15 1
 Daprela takes second despite a DNF and DNS what a year for him! Also what a brilliant run by Bruni, so composed under all that pressure!
  • 4 1
 Yeah... and Pierron finishes 6th whereas he barely raced this year.
Damn' froggies Smile
  • 3 1
 @danstonQ: I can't wait to see him next season at full health, such an aggressive and talented rider
  • 1 1
 Is this Daprela’s debut season?
  • 1 0
 @thenotoriousmic: Second one, considering that 2020 was a shitty half season.
  • 17 1
 Super Bruni
  • 4 1
 The overall winners weren't expected to win coming into Snowshoe..Damn! DH is awesome!
  • 1 0
 Maybe now Pinkbike is going to post an article for Izabela... Shame for Loris, I almost cried . And WHAT a great run for Suarez
  • 1 0
 How many points to qualify to race WC in a normal year? 40?
(I'm aware this year was a freebie if you were on a team)
  • 2 0
 Wow, with this finish, bad luck is an understatement for Commencal. :/
  • 3 2
 Loic winning the last race and the overall, Greg Minaar wining World Champs, finally 2021 isn't that bad!
  • 1 0
 way to go Jackson Goldstone! What a stellar first year. This kid has a bright future ahead of him.
  • 1 0
 This is the most exciting day of mtb racing I've seen yet.
  • 1 0
 The sickest downhill race of UCI ●
  • 2 1
 BRUNI : SUPER_FLUIDE

