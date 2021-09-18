Pinkbike.com
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
Sep 18, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
With the 2021 DH World Cup season now complete let's see how the results stack up in the overall standings.
Individual Standings:
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
19 Comments
Score
Time
19
1
Chives09
(40 mins ago)
Troy with the 666 for points lol
[Reply]
1
1
danstonQ
(22 mins ago)
Neighbor of the Beast
[Reply]
2
1
BenPea
(15 mins ago)
@danstonQ
: na, that's 668. Unless it was a clever Aussie TV show joke, in which case, comment of the day.
[Reply]
15
1
ChristianToole
(39 mins ago)
Daprela takes second despite a DNF and DNS what a year for him! Also what a brilliant run by Bruni, so composed under all that pressure!
[Reply]
4
1
danstonQ
(23 mins ago)
Yeah... and Pierron finishes 6th whereas he barely raced this year.
Damn' froggies
[Reply]
3
1
ChristianToole
(18 mins ago)
@danstonQ
: I can't wait to see him next season at full health, such an aggressive and talented rider
[Reply]
1
1
thenotoriousmic
(15 mins ago)
Is this Daprela’s debut season?
[Reply]
1
0
danstonQ
(8 mins ago)
@thenotoriousmic
: Second one, considering that 2020 was a shitty half season.
[Reply]
17
1
ridingmate
(43 mins ago)
Super Bruni
[Reply]
4
1
ompete
(32 mins ago)
The overall winners weren't expected to win coming into Snowshoe..Damn! DH is awesome!
[Reply]
3
1
likeittacky
(32 mins ago)
Farewell- "SIK MICK!"
www.youtube.com/watch?v=soYrn1IfeBo&list=RDsoYrn1IfeBo&start_radio=1
[Reply]
1
0
Aikata
(8 mins ago)
Maybe now Pinkbike is going to post an article for Izabela... Shame for Loris, I almost cried . And WHAT a great run for Suarez
[Reply]
1
0
lister11
(30 mins ago)
How many points to qualify to race WC in a normal year? 40?
(I'm aware this year was a freebie if you were on a team)
[Reply]
2
0
Glory831Guy
(29 mins ago)
Wow, with this finish, bad luck is an understatement for Commencal. :/
[Reply]
3
2
kerosen1
(22 mins ago)
Loic winning the last race and the overall, Greg Minaar wining World Champs, finally 2021 isn't that bad!
[Reply]
1
0
khmtb
(8 mins ago)
way to go Jackson Goldstone! What a stellar first year. This kid has a bright future ahead of him.
[Reply]
1
0
mtb1101
(30 mins ago)
This is the most exciting day of mtb racing I've seen yet.
[Reply]
1
0
Capitanbikes
(13 mins ago)
The sickest downhill race of UCI ●
[Reply]
2
1
arcyeti
(32 mins ago)
BRUNI : SUPER_FLUIDE
[Reply]
