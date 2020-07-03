Lenzerheide World Cup DH and XC Cancelled

Jul 3, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Number 1 for another year Super Bruni.

Just as it looked like racing was getting back to normal this week with the iXS Test Session in Schladming we have received news that the UCI has cancelled the opening round of the World Cup in Lenzerheide at the request of the organisers.

The race was due to open the World Cup season from September 4 to 6 but it will no longer be taking place after the organisers of the event cited issues around planning, implementation of security and providing effective protection measures needed at a large event. In the official press release, they mention a previous consideration of running the race without spectators to limit some of the highlighted issues but with venues capped at 1000 people currently in Switzerland, it would have been hard to have met this target with an estimated 1500-1800 people arriving just from athletes, coaches, officials, organizers, volunteers and media representatives.

This now means the opening round will be held in Les Gets, France on Septemeber 19 to 20, as long as the situation doesn't change again. Read the full press release from the UCI and Lenzerheide below.

bigquotesDue to the current pandemic (Covid-19) linked to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) regrets having to announce that the round of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, which was to take place in Lenzerheide (Switzerland) from 4 to 6 September, has been cancelled at the request of its organisers.

The UCI shares the disappointment of the mountain bike cross-country and downhill community and acknowledges the organisers’ efforts in these difficult circumstances. UCI

bigquotesThe 2020 Mercedes Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Lenzerheide, which has already been postponed from August to September due to the COVID 19 pandemic, cannot take place despite the intensive efforts of the organizing committee. The reasons for this are on the one hand the lack of planning and implementation security for major events from September and on the other hand the currently given protective measures, which could not have been guaranteed at an event such as the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. The canton of Grisons is unable to issue the permission required under the current regulations today, as the event will not take place until September and the regulations applicable at that time are not yet known.

Now it is confirmed

The planned 2020 Mercedes Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup from 4 to 6 September 2020 will not take place in Lenzerheide. The cancellation affects all disciplines: Cross-Country Olympic (XCO) with Cross-Country Short Track (XCC) and Downhill (DHI). The organizers in Lenzerheide very much regret the decision: "We have waited until the last possible moment and have worked hard every day to make it possible. It is all the more painful that we too will not be able to hold the planned World Cup", says OC President Christoph Müller.

Even without spectators more than 1000 people

Lenzerheide as a venue without spectators would have been an option. But if you just add up all athletes, coaches, officials, organizers, volunteers, media representatives and other people who would have been at the venue, we would already be at 1500 to 1800 people, which is well over the permitted 1000 people. Today, nobody can guarantee that more people will be permitted at events from September onwards. An issue, that the federal council of Switzerland was reticent about at its press conference on 19 June 2020, and furthermore referred the responsibility back to the cantons.

Difficulties in implementing protective measures

In addition to the limited number of people, the organizers are concerned about the current safety measures. The currently valid protective measures, with sectors, for an outdoor event of this size are not consistently applicable. The necessary protection for all those involved cannot be guaranteed one hundred percent under the current regulations.

In the current situation, it is not possible to make a conclusive assessment of the event, as neither the epidemiological situation nor the corresponding requirements in September are foreseeable. However, a reliable basis for decision-making is essential at this stage for an event of this size, also taking into account the time needed to prepare a comprehensive protection concept. As the next decision of the federal council of Switzerland is not expected before mid-August and the canton of Grisons does not issue a special permit, the organisers have to cancel the event. Lenzerheide Press Release


Updated World Cup Schedule:

Les Gets, France: September 19-20

World Champs Leogang, Austria: October 5-11

Two Rounds Maribor, Slovenia: October 15-18

Two Rounds Lousa, Portugal: October 29-November 1



Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases DH Racing World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
73454 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
65217 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
58785 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
47584 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
44921 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
42607 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
41017 views
Review: 2021 Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana
40027 views

26 Comments

  • 23 0
 i miss the good not-so-old times when me and my friends used to drink beer, smoke joints and watch bike competitions
  • 2 0
 Amen brou.
  • 9 0
 New Zealand is COVID free and Australia is almost free, come down here and smash it out.
  • 1 0
 Strewth, dooo eeeeet bruuuhhzzz
  • 3 1
 But is New Zealand already open to visitors again? For most of the European and North American competitors it takes a couple of transfers to even get to New Zealand so it may become quite hard to keep it free from covid with such a large international event.
  • 17 1
 If you want to keep it that way you don’t want the races. Lol
  • 3 1
 @MikeyMT: Well let them come down, go into 2 weeks quarantine and then have 5 rounds of worldcups over there. would be great and no big corona threat that way
  • 2 2
 Be careful who you invite. You dont want too many crazy americans coming down, and spreading around their 'media hoax virus' which is absolutely blowing up at the moment. Meanwhile the EU has locked them out for the time being, we wear our masks, wash our hands and everything is OK-ish for the tiem being.
  • 1 0
 @thedirtyburritto: At ground zero for this behavior in Austin Texas. Can say without pause, you wouldn't want Americans in your country right now.
  • 5 0
 Can't we just send the top 20 out with a GoPro let them find a local hill that has lets say 150m vertical descent to keep it punchy. Time themselves and let Red Bull edit it all together with a Warner commentary. Winner is people's champion for 2020.
In fact get it as a PB charity thing viewers donate say $10 give to coronavirus aid in the countries of the riders.
  • 9 3
 Lame. Why don’t they cancel cigarettes production? Would save like 2mln people per year worldwide and racing could be going on... Hate me.
  • 3 1
 (Cannabis) cigarettes are cool

Covid is not
  • 3 0
 It would create a black market bigger than illegal drugs, be completely unregulated , more people would die and the pertinent point - a hell of a lot less tax would be made!
  • 1 0
 Why not both?
  • 4 2
 Such a shame but understandable, many of he spectators will be in their 80's and likely already suffering from live limiting illnesses. Got to keep those crazy DH fans safe!
  • 5 0
 Lenzerheide NotARace
  • 1 0
 They should do what Supercross did. Pick a mountain with lots of DH options and then quarantine everyone and run a compressed series of races while changing the course for every one.
  • 2 3
 Noooooooooo......... Such a shame.........Lenzerheide is a great event. I guess they considered all options, but it seems like it could have been possible to keep it below 1,000 if the media and team sizes are restricted. Let's see now if any others follow suit
  • 2 0
 At this point in time it looks like we will be very lucky to still see a UCI DH or XC event in 2020.
  • 10 6
 Thanks China
  • 3 0
 not thanks China, thanks CCP
  • 3 0
 @hamncheez: Chinese ComuNazi Party ?
  • 2 0
 Starting to look like a USAC DH calendar. ????
  • 4 3
 Can't say I didn't expect it.
  • 3 3
 Hardly surprising, the second tsunami is incoming
  • 1 1
 F@#$#!$ S%#$$#@t!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011518
Mobile Version of Website