Photo Epic: The Prodigy - At Home with Valentina Höll

I'm Vali Höll and I'm 18 years old, recently graduated from school, straight out of a mountain town called Saalbach in Austria. And I get to race downhill World Cups. — Valentina Höll

I don’t really remember how I first got into bikes, but I guess through my parents. When they came back from a trip to Whistler, my dad started building a trail and that was where I started out. My whole family is into biking, even my grandpa. He's 67 and still goes ‘freeriding’. My little brother is not so into biking… let’s say it that way haha — VH

My dad is from Saalbach, my mum from Munich. I grew up in this amazing valley at the Spielberghaus. It’s a cosy ski lodge on the mountain, built by my grandparents. My family hosts guests who are here to bike and ski and enjoy the tasty traditional food. — VH

Without my parents I wouldn’t be there where I am. It’s a privilege to have such supportive parents, without pushing me to do well. My dad was always my mechanic, chauffeur, cook and my main arguing partner! — VH

My earliest role models were Angie Hohenwarter and Rob J. They were, still are, the stars of the German-speaking biking scene. I learnt so much from Angie, not only how to ride a bike, but also how to present yourself to sponsors and what you can give them to get support back. — VH

As for other inspiration, I remember watching the Atherton Project years ago. I couldn’t really understand English that well at the time, but I was such a big fan of Rachel and the cool stuff they got up to. — VH

I wouldn’t call myself a 'pro rider', but apparently people call others a 'pro' when they start getting money. Red Bull and I were in contact for quite a while; I think we started talking in 2014, when I was 13. I got to take part at camps and get some free Red Bull Organic Cola. When I turned 16 I got the helmet, which was one of my biggest dreams, besides becoming World Champion! — VH

SRAM was also a long-time supporter from back then and as we didn’t really know anyone on the World Cup scene it was an easy choice because they had the sickest setup. I got my very own mechanic and I could still keep my own sponsors. — VH

My first ever World Cup was Losinj in 2018 and it was really tough for me. Obviously wearing the Red Bull helmet is not an easy task, especially if you haven’t really achieved something yet. Nobody knew who I was. — VH

It’s crazy that now after finishing school I can do what I always wanted to do; travel around, ride sick trails and hang out with the best people. And I don't have to beg my parents to help me out. — VH

I love riding Whistler, Schladming and sometime soon I would like to go and check out New Zealand, but there’s more and more awesome riding here in the valley. Saalbach-Leogang-Fieberbrunn is the biggest bike area in Austria — VH

I got my first motorbike when I was 3 years old. All my friends were boys, so I really enjoyed to play in the mud all the time. This August I bought a new GasGas which is the best for messing around in the woods by the chalet. — VH

People have always said I have the same cornering style as my mum. I ride lots with her, she is my roadbike buddy and sometimes she tries my workouts too. My mum gets super nervous when she comes to watch the races. I don’t think she enjoys it, but is happy when I’m at the finish. She doesn’t care what result I get as long as I’m in one piece. — VH

This summer I've been doing some intervals at the new pumptrack in Leogang as part of my training. Just one minute can hurt really, really bad! And you don’t really wanna crash on one of those laps. — VH

This year's World Champs in Leogang will be my first elite race. It makes me really nervous to be honest. — VH

When I read my name in articles as one of the 'favorites' it's really weird. I mean I haven’t raced a World Cup in a whole year. No one knows how my performance is compared to all the others. I’m still a rookie, so I hope I can enjoy Worlds at home and not stress myself out too much just because some people expect something. I just hope I'm able to do my best and be happy with it, and if not, I still have few more years to do better! — VH

Generally speaking, I never go into a race with too much self-confidence. There were rare cases in where I said, 'I will win today', but I always set myself realistic goals, which I think is important. Ski racing as a kid helped me with the mindset and also some of the technique like setting up for corners, which is super key on flat grass turns like we have at tracks like Les Gets. — VH

I'm optimistic what's to come with young racers on the scene. Take the Rookie's Cup. It used to be only Anna Newkirk and me, now they even have a girl's and a boy's category. There are some fast 12 year olds in Austria, I better watch out! I don't remember many women racing for Austria at World Cups since Angie and Petra Bernhard. — VH

I really admire Caroline Buchanan and also Kathi Kuypers. They're not scared to hit the dirt jumps and try out tricks. Whether it’s a 360 or a backflip. I would like to learn a flip, but I'm too scared right now. — VH

Once you reached a level of technique on the bike it's hard to progress a lot, so you have to start working on your fitness, balance, concentration. It's not only important for your bike performance, but also it helps a lot with injury prevention. Knock on wood, I've not had too many bad crashes. I did tear my kidney when I was 13, but since then luckily nothing major. — VH

I've trained with my fitness coach, Phil, for 4 and half years now. We have a good understanding of each other and he has a lot of experience from a high-level of ski-racing. Now that I don’t have to go to school anymore I can’t wait for the winter to see what we can do in the gym. — VH

This year, besides gym work, I also spent more and more hours on the turbo-trainer or the road bike. In the summer I would say I ride a bike 3 times a week, either Enduro or DH. In the winter last year I didn't ride my bike from November to January, then it was just 1 week of riding until March. Hopefully that rate can start to improve now without all the study time. — VH

Right now we're doing lots of sprints and high-intensity workouts. We've been doing shorter sessions to avoid any fatigue and I can be all rested for the World Champs. — VH

My advice for young female riders getting into the sport would be to shred with the boys. They're the ones to try to hang on behind. That’s the only way you will get fast, at least as long as there aren’t more Pro women around. — VH

Years down the line, I hope I could achieve what I wanted and that kids want to follow my same route. I hope I'll have a family by then with little shredders... Let's call it 20 years... — VH

I would like to thank my family, the 'SRAM fam' and everyone who's supported me on the way. — Vali Höll

Small in stature she may be, but Vali Höll packs a punch the fastest women in the world already fear. Born on the short side of the millennium and raised among the deep greens of the Saalbach Valley by bike-enthusiast parents with a ski lodge, Vali seemed preordained for success in the action sports world. Riding motorbikes and taking to the snow not long after her first steps, she signed a 6 year contract with YT at just 13 years old. Racing in the sparsely populated junior women's category at her first World Cup in 2018, Vali was unknown to most, but already decked out in the blue and silver quarters of a Red Bull helmet. Under a weight of expectation that would have crushed many others, she went from strength to strength.Vali's first win in Croatia, turned into a perfect season, topped off with a gold medal. 2019 saw her again breeze the overall and defend her World Championship title, laying down podium times in the elite category that continued to turn heads. Whether we could see her carry her bright white kit and rainbow stripes into 2021 following her first elite race on her home track is a question the calm and collected competitor would rather you didn't vocalise. Not to be mistaken for being aloof, Vali's quiet demeanour seems to be the making of a wise woman; a true professional set to be at the very tip of the sharp end for years to come. Young talent personified, she is the literal future of the sport.