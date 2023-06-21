Scott Brings Back the Endorphin as a New Concept Bike - Eurobike 2023

One particularly interesting design incorporated into the concept frame is a small opening on the top tube that is said to act as an anti-vibration system.

The biggest draw at Scott's Eurobike stand during the first day of the 2023 event had to be its new concept bike that reimagines its groundbreaking 1995 Endorphin with all the standards of 2023 bike design.The 1995 Scott Endorphin was a significant bike in the company's history as it was the first carbon bike marketed by the brand and had a very unique look for a hardtail. The original bike's focus was on creating a bike that could ride like a hardtail but still offer a rear end that could absorb some trail impacts. As we see more and more bikes like the Trek Supercaliber and Specialized Epic World Cup that try and blend this line, there's never been a better time to bring back the Endorphin.While the new Endorphin bike looks pretty great we were told it is very much a proof of concept rather than anything that is currently intended to be produced. Whether it becomes a real bike or not in the future it's still interesting to see the experimentation of bringing back some of the wilder designs from yesteryear and see some of the difference between modern XC bikes and those from 27 years ago.As this is very much just a concept bike for Scott don't expect to see Nino Schurter racing this at a World Cup anytime soon.