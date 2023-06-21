Scott Brings Back the Endorphin as a New Concept Bike - Eurobike 2023

Jun 21, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

The biggest draw at Scott's Eurobike stand during the first day of the 2023 event had to be its new concept bike that reimagines its groundbreaking 1995 Endorphin with all the standards of 2023 bike design.

The 1995 Scott Endorphin was a significant bike in the company's history as it was the first carbon bike marketed by the brand and had a very unique look for a hardtail. The original bike's focus was on creating a bike that could ride like a hardtail but still offer a rear end that could absorb some trail impacts. As we see more and more bikes like the Trek Supercaliber and Specialized Epic World Cup that try and blend this line, there's never been a better time to bring back the Endorphin.




While the new Endorphin bike looks pretty great we were told it is very much a proof of concept rather than anything that is currently intended to be produced. Whether it becomes a real bike or not in the future it's still interesting to see the experimentation of bringing back some of the wilder designs from yesteryear and see some of the difference between modern XC bikes and those from 27 years ago.

One particularly interesting design incorporated into the concept frame is a small opening on the top tube that is said to act as an anti-vibration system.


As this is very much just a concept bike for Scott don't expect to see Nino Schurter racing this at a World Cup anytime soon.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Scott Eurobike 2023


16 Comments

  • 13 1
 Original had much better cable routing, just saying.
  • 4 0
 Paint job is sick, I wish it extended into the rear triangle but I’ll also agree that having a big blank “HEY LOOK ITS A PIECE OF CARBON!” black part on your frame is very 90’s
  • 1 0
 Paint job and graphics look like an ocular migraine but its awesome
  • 3 0
 Great, Il upgrade my old endorphin to the new one.

First ride: erm, where’d the bottle cage mounts go..?
  • 9 0
 They're internal.
  • 4 1
 I miss those green WildGrippers.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer
I have a pair of unused green WildGrippers that will eventually make their way onto a '96 Kona Hei Hei frame that's collecting dust.
  • 1 0
 @dlford, nice, that sounds like a great vintage build. I remember being so envious of a buddy's Kula that his parents bought him around that time.
  • 1 0
 Like many redesigns the original just looks so much better. Even cable tourism didn't help...
  • 1 0
 Is there any part, other than the saddle, from the original that would fit the new one?
  • 2 0
 cue knolly lawsuit
  • 1 0
 This thing is cool. 10/10 would not ever consider buying one.
  • 1 0
 No idler on that high pivot softail?
  • 1 0
 Are those chain or seat stays, or should we just call them cheatstays?
  • 1 0
 I await the day when the downtube becomes the rear shock.
  • 1 0
 sign me up





