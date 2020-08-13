The Best Tech From Lenzerheide DH World Cups

Aug 13, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
2015

Lenzerheide Randoms
A different kind of pike. Keen angler Adam Brayton was stoked on his custom helmet.

Lenzerheide Randoms
Lenzerheide Randoms
Emmeline Ragot's Mondraker sitting pretty with customised brake levers and prototype wheels

Lenzerheide Randoms
Sam Dale switched to flats for Lenzerheide. Yes, it's a track that looks quite bike parky from a distance, but the loose, marbly surface means going foot out, flat out is a regular occurrence.

Lenzerheide Randoms
Lenzerheide Randoms
Scott-Gstaad mechanic Ben keeping mud at bay with moto foam in the cranks and tape over the fork crown.

Lenzerheide Randoms
Blenki's modded pedals allow him to guide his cleat in easier.

Lenzerheide Randoms
Lenzerheide Randoms
A compare and contrast of two drivetrain setups. Gee Atherton (right) goes 7 speed while Taylor Vernon (left) goes 9. Both riders had the smallest 2 cogs the same size as there were no spacers to take up the room

Lenzerheid Randoms
The no-quali party might have got a bit wild...

Lenzerheid Randoms
Lenzerheid Randoms
To help combat his asthma, Eliot Jackson was using Nose Magnets from Asterisk. One pole goes on your nose, the other inside your goggles and your nostrils are pulled apart for better airflow

2016

Second to suspension rebuilds brake bleeds were a top priority for most riders today.
A lever held in place for an hour or so lures any lingering air in the system to the lever

Gold bling Ti-Springs for the Intense boys.
Gold bling Ti-Springs for the Intense boys.


We re not sure quite what to call this one.
Troy s Jersey is done up to match.
Tony Bauman's finest handiwork went into Troy Brosnan's galaxy-themed Demo, check out the matching kit featuring Brosnan's pet dogs

A little extra grip for Marcelo Gutierrez. While this was needed in the mud of Les Gets we assume it will be removed for more tame track in Lenzerheide.
A little extra grip on the saddle for Marcelo Gutierrez.

Blenki Bike Check - Lenzerheide World Cup
Check out the tie through the pivot bolt keeping the cabling neat.

Wyn Masters Bike Check
Wyn Master's Bulls bike doing the high pivot idler thing before it was cool

Wyn Masters Bike Check
Have. Fun. Always.
"Have. Fun. Always."

Tom Duncan models shat s left of Sam Dales wheels after Crankworx Les Gets. Needless to say that was a tough one on bikes...
Tom Duncan models what was left of Sam Dales' wheels after a week of racing at Crankworx Les Gets.

2017

The monstrous 6 pot brakes have been dropped with less of an emphasis on braking here.
The team were surprised with just how well the brakes dealt with the long and brutal Andorran track. Not even reaching the lowest reading on the temperature gauge.
Count the pistons...

There s three positions of adjust-ability to lengthen the wheelbase...
... and coincidentally on the longest setting they fit 29 wheels we ll see whether Walker opts for them further down the line.
Saracen's bike in 2017 allowed for three position adjustment to chainstay length, with the longest allowing for 29er experimentation

Miranda Miller s shifter is cooler than yours.
Miranda Miller's shifter is cooler than yours.

A fresh range on an e 13 cassette for the Polygon crew. A 10-20T compared to the old 9-21T for those interested...
The fine margins that make up a downhill bike, Polygon making the switch from 10 to 20T to 9-21T for a smidgen extra range.

2018

A red shock colourway for Greg Minnaar this weekend.
2018 was a World Champs year and we have a custom bikes article in the pipeline, but for now here are some cool details that jumped out to us, starting with Greg Minnaar's red Fox spring.

Caitlin Fielder provided Wyn Masters with these one of a kind Shimano AM9 s.
Caitlin Fielder provided Wyn Masters with these one of a kind Shimano AM9s.

No yellow Ohlins coil this weekend for Adam Brayton.
DH World Champs 2018
Hope never disappoint when it comes to custom builds. Even Ohlins chipped in with a white spring deviating from their standard gold.

The detail on the worlds bikes this weekend are crazy. Props to the painters.

Emilie Seigenthaler's bike would be useful if she gets lost on course.

Best topcap ever?

2019

A more eco-friendly version of the brake hack above.

Old school wheel stiffening methods at the Santa Cruz pit.
Old school wheel stiffening methods at the Santa Cruz pits.

A custom linkage on the wild Cannondale bike, it's a real shame it seems to have been shelved now after a year on the circuit.

Vergier s mechanic PA gets that tyre milk distributed.
Vergier's mechanic, PA, gets that sealant distributed.


  • 2 0
 The old Gamber- what a bike. It will go down as a classic. I only rode one once with rental level components, and it still could just plow. I get the new one is "better", but man that thing was a bike to be remembered.
  • 1 0
 What's this business about zip tying brake levers to get air out? Never heard of this, but will defs try when im home lol
  • 1 0
 I guess the extra pressure on the system probably makes the bubbles smaller, allowing them to travel more easily through the brake lines more easily? That's my guess just based on bleeding experience and applying pressure via the syringe. Maybe someone who actually knows what they are talking about can chime in and correct me.
  • 1 0
 Best Tech! Zip Ties For The WIN!
  • 1 0
 Blenki has never been the same since he switched to SPDs

