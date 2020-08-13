The Best Tech From Lenzerheide DH World Cups

2015

A different kind of pike. Keen angler Adam Brayton was stoked on his custom helmet.

Emmeline Ragot's Mondraker sitting pretty with customised brake levers and prototype wheels

Sam Dale switched to flats for Lenzerheide. Yes, it's a track that looks quite bike parky from a distance, but the loose, marbly surface means going foot out, flat out is a regular occurrence.

Scott-Gstaad mechanic Ben keeping mud at bay with moto foam in the cranks and tape over the fork crown.

Blenki's modded pedals allow him to guide his cleat in easier.

A compare and contrast of two drivetrain setups. Gee Atherton (right) goes 7 speed while Taylor Vernon (left) goes 9. Both riders had the smallest 2 cogs the same size as there were no spacers to take up the room

The no-quali party might have got a bit wild...

To help combat his asthma, Eliot Jackson was using Nose Magnets from Asterisk. One pole goes on your nose, the other inside your goggles and your nostrils are pulled apart for better airflow

2016

A lever held in place for an hour or so lures any lingering air in the system to the lever

Gold bling Ti-Springs for the Intense boys.

Tony Bauman's finest handiwork went into Troy Brosnan's galaxy-themed Demo, check out the matching kit featuring Brosnan's pet dogs

A little extra grip on the saddle for Marcelo Gutierrez.

Check out the tie through the pivot bolt keeping the cabling neat.

Wyn Master's Bulls bike doing the high pivot idler thing before it was cool

Tom Duncan models what was left of Sam Dales' wheels after a week of racing at Crankworx Les Gets.

2017

Count the pistons...

Saracen's bike in 2017 allowed for three position adjustment to chainstay length, with the longest allowing for 29er experimentation

Miranda Miller's shifter is cooler than yours.

The fine margins that make up a downhill bike, Polygon making the switch from 10 to 20T to 9-21T for a smidgen extra range.

2018

2018 was a World Champs year and we have a custom bikes article in the pipeline, but for now here are some cool details that jumped out to us, starting with Greg Minnaar's red Fox spring.

Caitlin Fielder provided Wyn Masters with these one of a kind Shimano AM9s.

Hope never disappoint when it comes to custom builds. Even Ohlins chipped in with a white spring deviating from their standard gold.

Emilie Seigenthaler's bike would be useful if she gets lost on course.

Best topcap ever?

2019

A more eco-friendly version of the brake hack above.

Old school wheel stiffening methods at the Santa Cruz pits.

A custom linkage on the wild Cannondale bike, it's a real shame it seems to have been shelved now after a year on the circuit.