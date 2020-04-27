Video: Rachel Atherton & Greg Minnaar's Winning Runs from the 2016 Fort William World Cup

Apr 27, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRevisiting an all-time classic - Fort William DH 2016! Here's the Rachel Atherton and Greg Minnaar runs that conquered the Scottish megatrack. Red Bull





