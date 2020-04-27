Pinkbike.com
Video: Rachel Atherton & Greg Minnaar's Winning Runs from the 2016 Fort William World Cup
Apr 27, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Revisiting an all-time classic - Fort William DH 2016! Here's the Rachel Atherton and Greg Minnaar runs that conquered the Scottish megatrack.
—
Red Bull
Watch the 2016 Fort William World Cup DH on Red Bull TV.
Videos
Riding Videos
Red Bull
Greg Minnaar
Rachel Atherton
DH Racing
World Cup DH
