Video: The Fall Riding in New Hamsphire Looks Phenomenal

Nov 18, 2018
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  


The Mount Washington Valley in North Conway, New Hampshire is renowned for world-class hiking and rock climbing, but for mountain bikers, this place is truly unique. The riding here has a certain style that's unlike anywhere else in New England, and for Peter Ostroski, the changing of the seasons marks the perfect time to dial back the training, put a hold on the racing, and head home to have some fun.








Peter grew up riding on hiking trails filled with technical root sections and imperfect corners. Trails like these can often be an acquired taste but often feel quite rewarding when mastered. With the help of an enthusiastic group of locals, the mountain bike infrastructure and riding scene are growing rapidly, and along with it a growing number of trails. Peter's never shied away from adventuring deep into the woods to ride those particularly difficult sections of trail, and the way he sees it, his home network is only getting better.






Peter's aspirations to find his place as a World Cup cross-country racer has fuelled his cycling addiction from a young age. It pushed him to explore the rugged terrain of his backyard, but ultimately his aspirations developed a skillset more in line with enduro racing than cross-country.

Today, Peter races the Enduro World Series circuit and spends his summers travelling and training. He credits his success at an international level to a childhood spent riding these trails that were primarily designed for hiking, in a range of wild weather that the area is known for.


bigquotesGrowing up riding these trails on a short travel bike forced me to accept the fact that I was going to the bottom of my travel on every ride. I became used to hitting roots and rocks at a high speed and that mentality of just going for it helped me evolve into a better rider.Peter Ostroski















bigquotesI don't think many people know how amazing the riding is out here. Honestly, it's really underrated. When I'm doing the more epic rides in the Valley and I take a second to stop and look around, it makes me proud to call this place home.Peter Ostroski



