Zwift Adds MTB/CX Specific Training Plans and a Range of Off Road Bikes

Dec 6, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
Zwift
Is that Ned? It just may be...you can race with riders from all over the world, online, with Zwift.

We first saw a glimpse of Zwift's updated system at Eurobike and now, aspects of it are available. If you're not familiar with Zwift, it's a program that operates on your computer or phone via a link to a smart trainer. The trainer communicates the power output of the rider back to the application and allows users to ride against others in a virtual arena in real-time. You pedal faster on the trainer, you go faster on the screen. You can compete with others and it's meant to make riding the trainer a little less boring and more engaging. It's not a substitute for riding outside.

The game now contains two new training plans designed to meet the needs of off-road cycling where the specific demands of power output and pedaling are different than riding on the road. There's a 'Pebble Pounder' plan, designed as an entry-level plan for those looking to get into gravel events and then a more intermediate level plan called the 'Dirt Destroyer' for riders who have a developed endurance base but are aiming to improve mountain bike specific strengths. It uses repeated surges over threshold to up anaerobic capacity and peak pedal-torque which, in theory, will transfer to helping out on steep climbs.

According to Eric Min, CEO, and Co-Founder of Zwift, "We already have a strong user base of riders who spend most of their outdoor riding off-road. This may not be a total surprise - indoor training isn't just an effective training tool for road cyclists. However, this first coordinated move to cater for the (trail) audience is a significant step. For the first time, we will have dedicated training plans and bikes that suit the needs of off-road cyclists."

There is an additional, more advanced training plan for XC riders that will roll-out in early 2020.

Zwift

On top of the new training plans, Zwift has also added in a new crop of what I'll call vBikes (short for 'Virtual Bike' - to keep things simple) to the game. The vBikes can be purchased in Zwift's Drop Shop where VR training and exercise enthusiasts can use Zwift's 'Drops' virtual currency earned by riding in the game to purchase the Canyon Grail, Inflite, and Cervelo's Aspero gravel bikes. Mountain bikers can choose from the Canyon Lux, Scott Spark, and Specialized Epic.

The vBikes are said to not only look like their real-world counterparts but they share a few ride characteristics - gravel bikes are fastest on gravel, moderate on the road, and slower off-road. Mountain bikes are fastest off-road, slower on gravel, and slowest on the road.

The announcement doesn't mention anything about the steering component that we saw at Eurobike however, Zwift did say that there will be further updates announced in the following months.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Zwift


19 Comments

  • 20 1
 When is the E-Bike coming to Zwift?? /s
  • 12 1
 Remote controlled Ebikes are the future. Literally sit on the couch drinking Rynopower lemon citrus while you control your bike remotely, brilliant.
  • 12 0
 Interesting hand position in the top photo. I'll have to try that.
  • 4 0
 good catch. i also want to see how lightly pressing the back of my hand against the bar improves my riding.
  • 2 0
 Brake levers as handles. More aero. Brilliant. Lol.
  • 2 0
 Sometimes your cro magnon hand fur gets itchy, brah...
  • 1 0
 Bars are too wide. OOPS wrong forum
  • 5 2
 Now indoor cyclists can start taking mountain bike Strava segments in addition to all the road segments! Oh boy!

For those who haven't noticed this, some of these platforms (I think Zwift is one fo them) allow people to virtually ride in real places. That's all fine and dandy, but the problem is some of the apps spit out real GPS data that people can then upload to Strava. People then upload those files as actual rides, and given their inflated power numbers and lack of real world conditions, take all of the KoMs. I don't compete very much on Strava anymore, but occasionally it's fun to try to set a PR or go for broke. This fake data makes it impossible to compete in that way.
  • 4 0
 Just go for that PR anyways. Who cares about some random fake internet flex?
  • 5 0
 You can open any gpx file and edit timestamps. It's just a text file. If you really want to fake strava rides It's not hard.
  • 3 1
 Guess it's time to not put any weight into strava results, and just ditch that crap all together. After all, there was still great times to be had on a mountain bike before strava made it a d*ck swinging contest.
  • 4 0
 I wonder if Zoe was involved in the development of the XC portion. Those bars in the top pic are looking pretty wide.
  • 5 0
 Get Zwifty!
  • 5 1
 Fantastic. Outside is Bullshit.
  • 3 0
 why would anyone ride outdoors for free when they can pay money to do this?
  • 3 0
 Up, Down, Up, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, A, B, A, B, Select then Start to get unlimited lives
  • 1 0
 I will get excited about Zwift when they add a Lonely Mountains integration
  • 1 0
 Digital double decker bar!
  • 1 0
 As long as the mud spray stays virtual it's all good.

