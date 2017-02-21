Specialized Air Tool Blast Tubeless Tire Setter - Review

It used to be that getting a tubeless tire seated and sealed without the aid of an air compressor was a nearly impossible task, one that usually involved a floor pump, sweating, swearing, and probably some sealant spillage at some point during the process. Thankfully, tires, rims, and even pumps have evolved to a point that getting a tubeless setup going no longer poses much of a hassle. However, every so often you'll come across a stubborn tire / rim combination that refuses to seat, no matter how crazy you get with the floor pump.
That's where Specialized's Air Tool Blast comes in. It's a small tank that can be pressurized with a floor pump, and then used to quickly air up a tire in order to get it to snap into place. At $50 USD it's less expensive than an air compressor, and likely safer than going the DIY route with an old fire extinguisher or plastic soda bottle.
Specialized Air Tool Blast
• Works with road and mountain tires
• Designed to seat tubeless tires without an air compressor
• Inflate with a floor pump that has a pressure gauge, operating range of 100–140 PSI (7–9.5 BAR)
• Safety valve to prevent over-inflation
• Price: $55 USD
• Contact: www.specialized.com
