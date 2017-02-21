Specialized Air Tool Blast Tubeless Tire Setter - Review

Operating the Air Tool Blast is about as easy as it gets. Using a floor pump that can reach at least 100, and ideally 140 psi, the device is inflated via a Shrader valve on the top of the canister. Next, connect the hose to the valve on the wheel that's being worked on – the two-sided head allows for compatibility with both Shrader and Presta valves. Once it's connected, a quarter turn of the plastic dial is all it takes to let that air out and into the tire, an event that hopefully corresponds with the satisfying 'thwunk, thwunk' sound of a bead snapping into place.

Pinkbike's Take

The Air Tool Blast is an excellent, reasonably priced addition to a home workshop for those 'just in case' moments, and it's small enough to bring along on roadtrips for the very same reason. - Mike Kazimer

The Air Tool Blast has come in handy on multiple occasions over the last few months, saving me the walk of shame to my local bike shop in order to make use of their air compressor. The canister's 1450cc capacity was just enough to get the job done, although there were a couple of instances that I had to go through the process two or three times to get a tire's bead to seat, typically when working with tires that had thicker, less pliable sidewalls. For the most part, though, all it took was airing up the canister and letting 'er rip to get a tire seated and mostly inflated.If I had one request, it would be for a slightly bigger volume canister for those extra-difficult scenarios, but then you would start to run the risk of diminishing its portability, which is one of the key selling points. As it is, there's enough air to inflate a 29 x 2.5” Maxxis Minion DHF to 25psi in one go. There was still some air left in the canister at that point – the hiss from the valve on the hose when I removed it made that clear – but there wasn't enough pressure to push those few extra pounds into the tire.