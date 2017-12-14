2017 Pinkbike Awards: Component of the Year Winner

Why it's the winner:
Pro-level features priced for enthusiast riders. That was the common thread for the three candidates nominated for Component of the Year
. E*thirteen's TRS Race cassette is lightweight, user-serviceable, and offers 11-speed Shimano and SRAM owners a wider gearing range than SRAM's class.leading Eagle 12-speed transmission. TRP's G-Spec Quadiem brakes were co-developed and race-proven by Aaron Gwin. We rated them best in class, and you still can buy a set for $199 a side. SRAM, wins it, however, for bucking the "trickle-down" trend with its 12-speed Eagle ensemble.
Eagle GX was brought to market right on the heels of SRAM's high-end Eagle XX1 and X01 groups. The quick and decisive launch of GX at less than half the cost of its premier wide-range 12-speed transmissions was a dramatic reversal of the wait-for-it ploy that both Shimano and SRAM have historically used to maximize their profits. GX Eagle could not have come at a better time. Trail-bike development had peaked, and high-performance models were being priced out of reach of enthusiast riders. SRAM's introduction of GX seems to have inspired an influx of more affordable, kick-ass trail bikes - which is why we chose it for the 2017 Component of the Year. From the Whyte S-150 Carbon Review:
11 Comments
-old dude
Clueless dude
Post a Comment