2017 Pinkbike Awards: Component of the Year Winner

Dec 14, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
SRAM GX Eagle
SRAM GX EAGLE
Exactly what's needed, for riders who need it most


Why it's the winner:

Pro-level features priced for enthusiast riders. That was the common thread for the three candidates nominated for Component of the Year. E*thirteen's TRS Race cassette is lightweight, user-serviceable, and offers 11-speed Shimano and SRAM owners a wider gearing range than SRAM's class.leading Eagle 12-speed transmission. TRP's G-Spec Quadiem brakes were co-developed and race-proven by Aaron Gwin. We rated them best in class, and you still can buy a set for $199 a side. SRAM, wins it, however, for bucking the "trickle-down" trend with its 12-speed Eagle ensemble.

Eagle GX was brought to market right on the heels of SRAM's high-end Eagle XX1 and X01 groups. The quick and decisive launch of GX at less than half the cost of its premier wide-range 12-speed transmissions was a dramatic reversal of the wait-for-it ploy that both Shimano and SRAM have historically used to maximize their profits. GX Eagle could not have come at a better time. Trail-bike development had peaked, and high-performance models were being priced out of reach of enthusiast riders. SRAM's introduction of GX seems to have inspired an influx of more affordable, kick-ass trail bikes - which is why we chose it for the 2017 Component of the Year.



From the Whyte S-150 Carbon Review:
bigquotesMost speculated that SRAM would maintain the premium price of its 12-speed Eagle drivetrain for years to come. Instead, they immediately began scaling down costs to make Eagle more accessible. The release of its affordable GX ensemble this year elevates the technical performance of bikes like the Whyte S-150C RS to levels that approach elite models that most riders can only dream to own. RC


