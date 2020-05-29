Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29

May 29, 2020
by Matt Wragg  


Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile Ravanel's
Commencal Meta AM 29
Bike Check


Cecile Ravanel hardly needs an introduction. After sweeping the EWS title three years in a row, her horrific training crash in early 2019 ruled her out for the whole season, leaving a chasm at the head of the women's field. It's a long road back from any spinal injury, with the stakes being even higher when it's up in the cervical vertebrae (the ones in your neck) as hers was. Fortunately she's been making good progress and has been back on the bike this winter. When we caught up with her she was loving being able to ride once more and looked comfortable doing it. This is the bike she was looking forwards to taking back to the volcanic dust of La Parva for the opening rounds.

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Details
Height 5'8" / 173cm
Weight 132 lb / 60kg
Hometown Frejus, France
Model Commencal Meta AM
Frame Size Medium
Wheel Size 29"
Suspension Rockshox Lyrik & Super Deluxe
Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM Code
Cockpit Renthal
Wheels & Rubber Spank & Hutchinson

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
At 1.73m tall, Cecile opted for the medium frame.

When it comes to bike setup she knows what she likes, but her tastes are surprisingly simple for a 3-time world champion - this bike is more or less exactly what you could go online and buy right now. The one thing she is super particular about? Scratches. She hates riding a scratched bike and she jokes that if it gets scratched while racing she's depressed for the rest of the race (although that doesn't seem to slow her down).

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Renthal are adamant that there is no stiffness difference between their 31.8 and 35mm bars - for years they resisted producing a 35mm bar as they didn't see an advantage in it, but with the rising popularity of 35mm bars on OE spec they felt they had to follow what their customers were looking for so they weren't forced to replace the whole cockpit if they wanted to run their bars. Cecile runs a 30mm rise bars at 760mm wide. A 31mm stem with no spacers below it and a -1 degree angle adjust headset cup.

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile runs SRAM Code RSCs with 200mm rotors front and rear as she likes a good, strong brake.
Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Crankbrothers Mallets are a simple, sturdy option for the pedals

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Nothing wild in the drivetrain department - it should come as no surprise that one of SRAM's top enduro athletes is using AXS Eagle. Up front she varies between 30 and 34t rings (32t here), depending on the course. An e*thirteen chaingide holds it all together when things get wild; she is one of the few riders theses days who opt to run a lower bash guard.

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Fork
Pressure 80PSI
Tokens 1 Token
Compression Open
Rebound Medium

Shock
Spring 350LB Superalloy Racing
Compression Open
Rebound Medium

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile usually runs a coil as around the South of France as it's really rocky and she finds it more dynamic. In general she says she likes to run her suspension with very light compression to give it room to breathe, but runs her bikes with a pretty stiff setting as she finds it more precise.

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
A Fabric saddle perches atop her SRAM Reverb AXS seatpost.

Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Cecile Ravanel profile. Montaroux France. Photo by Matt Wragg
A long-term Hutchinson athlete, she is running a Toro front and a Racing Lab prototype rear tyre - the compound can be best described as fairly soft, but not exceptionally so. In terms of pressure she is at 1.5 bar (21 psi) in the front and 1.6 bar (23 psi) in the rear.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Commencal SRAM Commencal Meta Am 29 Cecile Ravanel


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Taipei Show Goes Virtual]
126492 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 of the Best eMTB Motor Systems for 2020 - Bosch vs Brose vs Shimano vs Fazua
77815 views
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
57331 views
Pinkbike Poll: If You Had to Ride One Bike for the Rest of Your Life, What Would It Be?
55799 views
15 Bike Checks from Craig Evans, Iago Garay & The Santa Cruz Free Agents
49348 views
Video: Claudio Caluori Tries to Keep up With Nino Schurter on his Home Trails
49034 views
5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit
42112 views
First Look: Roval's 1,240 Gram Wheels Are Designed to Protect Your Tires
41375 views

33 Comments

  • 35 2
 Frickin 5'8" and 132lbs dominantly pedaling to victory one of the heaviest (and possible most affordable aside from AXS) bikes on the circuit. As if we need any further proof that unlike road or XC, Enduro has no "competitive" body type and luckily, no need for an expensive light bike. Good riddance.
  • 6 0
 I broke my neck last year too, as well as damaged my thoracic spine. I know how it feels Cecile! I’ve definitely lost a step. Coming up on the one year mark, I’m finally getting my confidence back on the bike. Feels good to be back!
  • 1 0
 What did you break? I fractured my C7 last August and it's been a very smooth recovery from that.
  • 1 0
 Welcome back Smile
  • 1 0
 I fracture a couple of thoracic vertebrae in 2012. I broke a couple of ribs and separated my shoulder, so I just assumed that all the pain was from that. Whoope
  • 8 0
 I chipped my toe nail once
  • 3 0
 @nyhc00: I fractured C7 Transverse process, and C6 facet joint. I have some disc issues in C1 and C2, as well as T4. Some nerve issues in my right side scapula and trapezius. My Leatt brace saved my neck from worse damage.

Overall I’m about 90% healed, some days I feel better too. So not too bad. The worst part is my confidence to hit jumps over 8-10ft or just getting loose and fast on techy trails. I’m learning to have fun on less gnarly stuff now.
  • 1 0
 @nyhc00: I broke the disks of C6 and C7 3 years ago, still having back pains.
  • 1 0
 @BeaverCreaker: "The worst part is my confidence to hit jumps over 8-10ft or just getting loose and fast on techy trails. I’m learning to have fun on less gnarly stuff now." same stuff here.
  • 7 1
 I also like my suspension to be very stiff but also very soft
  • 1 0
 Am I alone in being completely confused by this quote?

"In general she says she likes to run her suspension with very light compression to give it room to breathe, but runs her bikes with a pretty stiff setting as she finds it more precise."
  • 3 0
 Sprint rate vs fluid rate (compression)
  • 3 0
 Light compression (as i think) has a better oil flow and so the whole damper works smoother than with lower pressure yet more compression

Try running less sag (more Air pressure) but less compression- feels way nicer imho
  • 1 0
 Also 1,73 with a 30mm rise, 76 width renthal, although in 31,8, not so cool but still is stiff AF, and I have a phobia for carbon bars. Amazing bike, great value and welcome back Champ
  • 1 0
 That Acros top cap mixed with the Cane creek HS is driving me nuts, most likely because i've had such a bad time with Acros headsets. Clearly it's not slowing Cecile down...
  • 2 1
 Never heard of a 31.6mm handlebar before - must be a new standard optimized for to downcountry bikes running 36" wheels?
  • 1 0
 I guess PJ’s are the “new normal” for Pros too huh?
  • 1 0
 whaou, look very cool with less cables
  • 2 1
 total weight of the build?
  • 2 0
 Heavy
  • 1 0
 Impeccable aesthetics and color scheme
  • 1 0
 No Matchmaker for the AXS shifter and the code brakes?
  • 1 0
 -1 angleset hmmm makes me wonder if that fork has a reduced offset?
  • 1 2
 There must successful Enduro athlete runs coil yet you can't buy one with a coil? Or that paintjob. Go figure!
  • 1 0
 That color!
  • 1 2
 Image > Adjustments > Brightness and Contrast
  • 1 0
 Haha - yeah first thing I did was turn my monitor brightness up and then realized it wasn't me.
  • 1 0
 An overcast day in Montaroux, France.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012195
Mobile Version of Website