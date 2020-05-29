Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29

Details

Height 5'8" / 173cm

Weight 132 lb / 60kg

Hometown Frejus, France

Model Commencal Meta AM

Frame Size Medium

Wheel Size 29"

Suspension Rockshox Lyrik & Super Deluxe

Drivetrain & Brakes SRAM Code

Cockpit Renthal

Wheels & Rubber Spank & Hutchinson



At 1.73m tall, Cecile opted for the medium frame.

Renthal are adamant that there is no stiffness difference between their 31.8 and 35mm bars - for years they resisted producing a 35mm bar as they didn't see an advantage in it, but with the rising popularity of 35mm bars on OE spec they felt they had to follow what their customers were looking for so they weren't forced to replace the whole cockpit if they wanted to run their bars. Cecile runs a 30mm rise bars at 760mm wide. A 31mm stem with no spacers below it and a -1 degree angle adjust headset cup.

Cecile runs SRAM Code RSCs with 200mm rotors front and rear as she likes a good, strong brake. Crankbrothers Mallets are a simple, sturdy option for the pedals

Nothing wild in the drivetrain department - it should come as no surprise that one of SRAM's top enduro athletes is using AXS Eagle. Up front she varies between 30 and 34t rings (32t here), depending on the course. An e*thirteen chaingide holds it all together when things get wild; she is one of the few riders theses days who opt to run a lower bash guard.

Fork

Pressure 80PSI

Tokens 1 Token

Compression Open

Rebound Medium



Shock

Spring 350LB Superalloy Racing

Compression Open

Rebound Medium



Cecile usually runs a coil as around the South of France as it's really rocky and she finds it more dynamic. In general she says she likes to run her suspension with very light compression to give it room to breathe, but runs her bikes with a pretty stiff setting as she finds it more precise.

A Fabric saddle perches atop her SRAM Reverb AXS seatpost.

A long-term Hutchinson athlete, she is running a Toro front and a Racing Lab prototype rear tyre - the compound can be best described as fairly soft, but not exceptionally so. In terms of pressure she is at 1.5 bar (21 psi) in the front and 1.6 bar (23 psi) in the rear.

Cecile Ravanel hardly needs an introduction. After sweeping the EWS title three years in a row, her horrific training crash in early 2019 ruled her out for the whole season, leaving a chasm at the head of the women's field. It's a long road back from any spinal injury, with the stakes being even higher when it's up in the cervical vertebrae (the ones in your neck) as hers was. Fortunately she's been making good progress and has been back on the bike this winter. When we caught up with her she was loving being able to ride once more and looked comfortable doing it. This is the bike she was looking forwards to taking back to the volcanic dust of La Parva for the opening rounds.When it comes to bike setup she knows what she likes, but her tastes are surprisingly simple for a 3-time world champion - this bike is more or less exactly what you could go online and buy right now. The one thing she is super particular about? Scratches. She hates riding a scratched bike and she jokes that if it gets scratched while racing she's depressed for the rest of the race (although that doesn't seem to slow her down).