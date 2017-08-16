ENVE's New Carbon Rim and Protective Insert - Crankworx Whistler 2017





There's been rumors and the odd sighting here and there of ENVE carbon rims running what looks to be some sort of integrated strip designed to provide a bit of added protection, but this is our first proper look at what appears to be that system mounted to a new rim design. The strip, which likely also seals the rim bed to make for easy tubeless conversions, looks like it wraps up and over the rim's sidewall, and the intention is probably twofold: first, it insulates the rim from rock strikes; second, it probably lessens the chance of a tire being cut by the rim itself during one of those worst case scenario moments that can happen every so often.





The rim itself is also a new design, with more of a triangular cross-section to it and a bit lower height overall. My guess is that the new shape is designed to be a bit more forgiving than ENVE's current rims, but we'll have to wait for the official word from the Utah-based composites company before knowing the claimed reason for the change in shape. The spoke nipples are, unfortunately, still internal, which makes touching them up a bit of pain in the ass.



There's no word on availability or pricing yet, or if the new design is going to completely replace ENVE's current range of rims, but we'll likely have more information soon.

Spot that thin strip at the bead? That is likely an insert that seals the rim bed and adds protection.






