ENVE's New Carbon Rim and Protective Insert - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 16, 2017
by Mike Levy  
There's been rumors and the odd sighting here and there of ENVE carbon rims running what looks to be some sort of integrated strip designed to provide a bit of added protection, but this is our first proper look at what appears to be that system mounted to a new rim design. The strip, which likely also seals the rim bed to make for easy tubeless conversions, looks like it wraps up and over the rim's sidewall, and the intention is probably twofold: first, it insulates the rim from rock strikes; second, it probably lessens the chance of a tire being cut by the rim itself during one of those worst case scenario moments that can happen every so often.

The rim itself is also a new design, with more of a triangular cross-section to it and a bit lower height overall. My guess is that the new shape is designed to be a bit more forgiving than ENVE's current rims, but we'll have to wait for the official word from the Utah-based composites company before knowing the claimed reason for the change in shape. The spoke nipples are, unfortunately, still internal, which makes touching them up a bit of pain in the ass.

There's no word on availability or pricing yet, or if the new design is going to completely replace ENVE's current range of rims, but we'll likely have more information soon.
Spot that thin strip at the bead? That is likely an insert that seals the rim bed and adds protection.


12 Comments

  • + 1
 Been using Flows for years, and always been pleased with them, but just got on my first pair of DT Swiss's, the XM481 that came with my Yeti SB5.5 and I can't tell you enough how impressed I am with the stiffness and stability. 4 months of hammering and they're as true as the day I got them. Wouldn't think twice about getting another pair.
  • + 1
 Given what my rims look like after a month of use, you would think a set of $1500 hoops would come with some kind of 3m wrap to prevent rocks from chipping away at them. I know it's mostly cosmetic but that would anger me if I ever felt so compelled to buy such a novelty.
  • + 2
 Internal nipples, no deal!!! I've cracked two ENVE's and seen enough LB rims be just fine to believe that this internal nipple crap is in any way important.
  • + 2
 Tell me about it. My mom had internal nipples so I had to suckle from a bottle of formula.
  • + 2
 @scottay2hottay: Pics please.
  • + 1
 @chasejj: dad says no sry
  • + 1
 DERBY RIMS FOR THE WIN!!! Good pricepoint and good warranty. Still can't beat 60-80$ for a decent alloy rim that will take hits and keep on working day in day.
  • + 1
 Buddy cracked a rim, a grand Canadian for "crash replacement". They look wicked but not sure if the 3 - 4 grand is worth the cost.
  • + 1
 Flashback to Maxxis rim strips of 2000ish vintage
  • + 1
 Could be worse, you could buy a MAVIC wheelset...
  • + 2
 Still way to overpriced!
  • + 0
 I could buy 6 Fords for that

