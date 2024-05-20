First Look: The 2025 Marin Alpine Trail E Has a Bosch Motor & More Adjustability





The Marin Alpine Trail E Bosch joins the California brand's roster of eMTBs this week, with a host of important updates that go beyond a different brand of motor. Indeed, the Marin Alpine Trail E has been in the lineup for some time as a Shimano powered affair, but the linkage and geometry overhaul mean this Bosch powered option has quite a lot more to offer. It's hot on the heels of the 2025 Alpine Trail enduro bike announced last week, and it shares some of the adjustable geometry features.The Alpine Trail E is a dedicated mixed-wheel eMTB, with 160mm of rear wheel travel serviced by a four-bar linkage, as opposed to the 150mm travel single pivot-serviced platform that is utilized by the Shimano-powered models. At the chainstay pivot is a flip-chip that simultaneously alters bottom bracket height and chainstay length, while an offset headset cup allows one to run the head tube angle at +/- 0.75° from neutral. Marin Alpine Trail E Details



• Aluminum frame

• 29" Front, 27.5" Rear

• Travel: 170mm Fork, 160mm Rear

• Battery: 750Wh

• Range Extender: No

• Bosch CX Motor, 85 Nm torque

• Claimed weight: 27.8kg / 61.2 lb (size L, E2)

• Price: $6,599 (E2) / $5,699 (E1)

• Warranty: 5 years on frame, 2 years on motor

• marinbikes.com

Frame Details & Motor

The Alpine Trail E Bosch models have plentiful seat post insertion depth for the use of long travel droppers

Geometry

Geometry options with the chainstay flip-chip in the Long and Low setting

Geometry options with the Horst pivot flip-chip in the Short and High setting

Suspension Design

Build Kits