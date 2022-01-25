Mondraker Now Ships Bikes in 100% Recyclable Packaging

Mondraker has announced that it will now be shipping all bikes in packaging that is 100% recyclable.
The new packaging from Mondraker has been designed so there is zero plastic with all materials used being readily recyclable by dealers. Unlike most brands, this means that there is no zip-ties, plastic or even foam to be found securing the bike inside the box.
|Mondraker has long believed in working towards a more sustainable world. Industry and commerce must lead the way and commit to take steps and work towards raising awareness and creating a better, less polluted world for us all. Therefore, from now on, all Mondraker bikes will be shipped, packaged in a 100% recyclable box, custom-designed and developed exclusively to cut waste.— Mondraker
Alongside the new packaging, Mondraker has also used adhesive tape made from rice with the box security seal made using potato pulp. The clever additions don't stop there, as it has also used velcro straps to secure the bike in the box that can be reused. Mondraker has also ensured that all ink is both organic and biodegradable. The overall size of Mondraker's bike boxes is reduced with the new changes saving on shipping space.
It is worth noting that Mondraker isn't the first major brand to start improving packaging as we saw back in November 2020 that both Trek and Cannondale
had started to remove plastics from bike boxes. You can find out more about Mondraker's new packaging here
.
If I clean up a park right after cutting down half the rain forest, is all you’re focusing on that I cleaned up the park? Or is the effort of cleaning up the park insignificant in the light of the main thing I did wrong?
Hope that helps.
Next in line would be a set of industry standards for how your products are manufactured and what level of environmental stewardship they follow.
Ever seen a tire factory?? i have and its the dirtiest, most polluting place on earth. Lets start there.
This happy way of looking at wood must end! Wood is NOT a renewable source of material and energy anymore! Unlike petrolium, trees are necessary for production of oxygen and keeping up humidity, lowering the temperature as well as providing habitats for various species of plants and animals. Some insane people are now proposing subsidizing use of trees as renewable fuel over coal! In last few years we have further increased the stress on trees, we produce biofuels from them. Some woke idiots and ignorants are for Biofuels and against Nutella cuz palm oil, while we cut down forests for palm plantations for biodiesel production.
We must get better educated and get down to the bottom of the issues. If Lapierre or Trek can make packaging out of bamboo or hemp (which are far better at sequestration of carbon than pretty much any species of trees) we can talk. At this time: Try harder!
