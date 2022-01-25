close
Mondraker Now Ships Bikes in 100% Recyclable Packaging

Jan 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Mondraker has announced that it will now be shipping all bikes in packaging that is 100% recyclable.

The new packaging from Mondraker has been designed so there is zero plastic with all materials used being readily recyclable by dealers. Unlike most brands, this means that there is no zip-ties, plastic or even foam to be found securing the bike inside the box.

bigquotesMondraker has long believed in working towards a more sustainable world. Industry and commerce must lead the way and commit to take steps and work towards raising awareness and creating a better, less polluted world for us all. Therefore, from now on, all Mondraker bikes will be shipped, packaged in a 100% recyclable box, custom-designed and developed exclusively to cut waste. Mondraker

Alongside the new packaging, Mondraker has also used adhesive tape made from rice with the box security seal made using potato pulp. The clever additions don't stop there, as it has also used velcro straps to secure the bike in the box that can be reused. Mondraker has also ensured that all ink is both organic and biodegradable. The overall size of Mondraker's bike boxes is reduced with the new changes saving on shipping space.


It is worth noting that Mondraker isn't the first major brand to start improving packaging as we saw back in November 2020 that both Trek and Cannondale had started to remove plastics from bike boxes. You can find out more about Mondraker's new packaging here.

Posted In:
Industry News eMTB Environmental Initiatives Mondraker


61 Comments

  • 39 1
 Let me know when someone comes to the table with edible packaging, then I'll be impressed.
  • 7 0
 Corrugate isn't that bad for you
  • 3 0
 @BobbyLite: lots of fiber
  • 2 0
 In theory, it is edible, but not much in the way nutritional value, but the way things are going, could be safer than supermarket foods?
  • 2 0
 You want some white foam in your mouth?
  • 6 1
 Dear Pinkbike, please either make the up/down vote buttons larger or be able to fix an accidental downvote…
Sorry @Duderz7 this sausage pollex doesn’t have the accuracy in the morning
  • 5 1
 Many species of mushrooms can be grown on cardboard…
  • 1 0
 They’ve been making edible packing peanuts made of corn starch for 25+ years. Not super tasty but probably 99.9% biodegradable.
  • 14 4
 So frames and components are produced in China, shipped to Spain to be assembled and then shipped to markets such as North America in recyclable cardboard boxes. I guess I can see why you wouldn't want to ruin the world with 2 zip ties.......
  • 10 0
 Single-use zip ties should be banned. Multi-use ones are so much better! (Also better than velcro)
  • 1 0
 Thought frames were made in Taiwan. And outside some cheap tire brands, what components are made in China?
  • 9 1
 Yeah, because trying to do some things right is totally stupid if not everything you do is right?
  • 1 0
 @tjord: Shimano...SRAM...and I would assume a lot of house brand or unbranded components.

www.sram.com/en/company/about/locations

www.shimano.com/en/company/locations/skc_en.html#:~:text=CO.%2C%20LTD.-,Shimano%20(Kunshan)%20Bicycle%20Components%20Co.%2C%20Ltd.,We%20mainly%20produce%20bicycle%20partsKunshan.
  • 1 1
 @tjord: a complicated situation but Taiwan is not typically recognised as an independent nation so could well be considered part of China.

worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/countries-that-recognize-taiwan
  • 1 0
 @Capable:

If I clean up a park right after cutting down half the rain forest, is all you’re focusing on that I cleaned up the park? Or is the effort of cleaning up the park insignificant in the light of the main thing I did wrong?

Hope that helps.
  • 1 0
 Yeah man, it’s realities such as the one you’ve outlined that make me think sustainable, cost-effective, local manufacturing is the way forward. Seems like it should be possible. At least with alloy frames and components.
  • 14 3
 So this makes up for the Carbon frames that will be carbon frames forever...
  • 1 0
 There is a company that grinds glass into silca, could probably grind the carbon down to a powder for something.
  • 6 0
 @solarplex: but will they? no one wants to pay for it.
  • 1 1
 Sure does. It even makes up for those lithium batteries!
  • 6 1
 @NorthEasternDownhiller: spoken like a man who truly understands that people will virtue signal till its time to put their hand in their pocket and pay for the privelege
  • 2 0
 @solarplex: There's also a very very small amount of companies that are trying to find ways to reuse and recycle carbon. Vartega and Mallinda are just two examples, but aren't well known. It's tricky because you have to chemically remove the resins from the fibres, and either way you'll end up with weaker fibres. Hopefully someone finds a way to make the recycling process easier for larger loads of old carbon, so that it can actually be reused.
  • 1 1
 Mondraker must have thought we've all forgotten about that excellent greenwashing interview last year.
  • 2 2
 @BobbyLite: i love how people complain about emtb's being bad for the environment but everyone is ok if it is electric cars.
  • 5 1
 @stumphumper92: e-bikes add a motor and battery to a bicycle that previously was 100% human powered. Electric vehicles replace combustion engines. Nuf said.
  • 1 0
 The biggest problem of carbon frames is that they are made weak and people are happy to trash a frame to warranty dept as soon as a small crack appears on the paint. Carbon can be repaired with huge success unlike butted alloy tubing.
  • 5 0
 Should be an industry wide mandatory rule, with help from federal governments to help offset the initial costs then tapering off.
Next in line would be a set of industry standards for how your products are manufactured and what level of environmental stewardship they follow.
Ever seen a tire factory?? i have and its the dirtiest, most polluting place on earth. Lets start there.
  • 5 0
 I remember buying Bluebird snowboard wax in the early 2000's that was shipped in a box with a tree seed in it that you could plant just by burying the box in the ground. 20 years later...and this is still considered news.
  • 7 1
 Waiting for specialized to do something like this. The amount of waste in one bike box is outrageous.
  • 2 0
 Something I've seen that's pretty neat is compostable packaging. I don't know the logistics of it, but the fact that even if the packaging doesn't make it to the recycle plant, it can be ingested back into the earth is pretty cool.
  • 2 0
 Cardboard is already compostable. Don't need fancy packaging with a "compostable" label.
  • 2 0
 @mi-bike: As long as the brand doesn't ship their boxes with all the crazy branding on the box it is. I have seen multiple bike boxes show up with some pronounced branding on the box. Although, in our current supply chain issues I think thats mostly in the past.
  • 2 0
 This is great...until you have to dispose of all the material and find out that it will just end up in a landfill anyway since your particular city/town isn't really set up for proper recycling.
  • 1 0
 When you buy a bike from Cotic, you can choose to have it delivered in a reusable bike bag which you can use for travel. I've never bought one of their bikes so I don't know whether there is still some additional packaging in or outside the bag, but at least at the bottom of the "order" page you get to click the appropriate option. No waste is better than recycling.
  • 2 2
 We have to stop giving medals to companies for greenwashing. Huge corporations are doing damage as usual and “care” for the planet by getting certificates to things they have been always doing with a mini twist. Using more cardboard is NOT good. Forests are virtually non existent on our planet anymorevn while tree plantations are being subject to wildfires and pests, ASIDE of the fact that most countries cut them earlier than they should. Clearcutting a forest, transforming it into wood products, replanting and maintenance produces loads of CO2. It takes 20+ years of tree growth to balance it out, and when you cut trees at 40 years old they biinded little carbon! What most CO2 neutral people are doing these days is they work exactly as they worked, they just count tree planting as CO2 reduction. Only wood industry is winning here!

This happy way of looking at wood must end! Wood is NOT a renewable source of material and energy anymore! Unlike petrolium, trees are necessary for production of oxygen and keeping up humidity, lowering the temperature as well as providing habitats for various species of plants and animals. Some insane people are now proposing subsidizing use of trees as renewable fuel over coal! In last few years we have further increased the stress on trees, we produce biofuels from them. Some woke idiots and ignorants are for Biofuels and against Nutella cuz palm oil, while we cut down forests for palm plantations for biodiesel production.

We must get better educated and get down to the bottom of the issues. If Lapierre or Trek can make packaging out of bamboo or hemp (which are far better at sequestration of carbon than pretty much any species of trees) we can talk. At this time: Try harder!
  • 2 0
 So does Electra but its gives them the excuse to use an excessive amount of cardboard.
  • 3 0
 Mind taker is actually shipping bikes?
  • 2 0
 I mean, as long as the bike gets to the buyer unharmed, I've got no problem with it.
  • 1 0
 Big wow. Like seeking praise for doing something you should do anyway. But. The contents are not eco friendly. Green washing
  • 1 0
 You cant say there is zero plastic and then specify you have used velcro. You could say zero single use plastic.
  • 2 1
 C'mon, peanut gallery, give Mondraker credit for moving the bar in the right direction. Good on them!
  • 2 0
 Oh good. I can sleep at night now.
  • 2 1
 Carbon fibre bike with a f*ck-off great non recycleable battery but at least there's no zip ties Rolleyes
  • 1 0
 Carbon fibre bikes are no worse than alu or better if we could change our habits. That is if we would accept repairing broken frames. It is far more likely to successfully repair a carbon frame over an alloy frame, even steel one. Especially when it comes to metal frames made of butted tubing which are virtually not repairable. Many kinds of damage to a CF frame can be fully repaired. But we have to first make it a popular trend. At this point thre are far more frames ending up in a landfill because customer saw a crack in the paint and returns it in everyone’s favorite… lifetime warranty, yaaaaaaay!
  • 1 0
 But I agree with you, it’s cheap greenwash points. They can start with making durable bikes with battery and motor that last 3+ years.
  • 2 0
 Love it!
  • 3 6
 why there is so much banter about using recycled paper? like non recycled paper is any worse? it's trees, they are literally the only know material that is kinda renewable and doesn't do much damage when left in the environment. deal with plastic bottles and packaging first, ok?
  • 4 0
 So are you complaining about them not using any plastic in their packaging?
  • 1 0
 Probably get some uses as a travel case with that setup.
  • 3 2
 Only makes sense if the frames are aluminum
  • 1 0
 Recycled from the lungs of Far East factory workers or just trees I wonder
  • 2 0
 Good for them
  • 1 0
 But it has a battery in it.........
  • 1 0
 Wait Mondraker is shipping bikes?
  • 1 0
 ESG babyyyy
  • 4 5
 I see tape. Where do I drop off tape to be recycled?
  • 5 0
 "adhesive tape made from rice with the box security seal made using potato pulp" I guess you just compost it?
  • 1 0
 @ddmonkey: Potato pulp? Eat it!
  • 1 0
 @TheR: Open the box by licking it repeatedly...
  • 1 1
 Ok.
  • 1 1
 Slow news day?

Post a Comment



