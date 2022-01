Mondraker Now Ships Bikes in 100% Recyclable Packaging

Mondraker has long believed in working towards a more sustainable world. Industry and commerce must lead the way and commit to take steps and work towards raising awareness and creating a better, less polluted world for us all. Therefore, from now on, all Mondraker bikes will be shipped, packaged in a 100% recyclable box, custom-designed and developed exclusively to cut waste. — Mondraker

Mondraker has announced that it will now be shipping all bikes in packaging that is 100% recyclable.The new packaging from Mondraker has been designed so there is zero plastic with all materials used being readily recyclable by dealers. Unlike most brands, this means that there is no zip-ties, plastic or even foam to be found securing the bike inside the box.Alongside the new packaging, Mondraker has also used adhesive tape made from rice with the box security seal made using potato pulp. The clever additions don't stop there, as it has also used velcro straps to secure the bike in the box that can be reused. Mondraker has also ensured that all ink is both organic and biodegradable. The overall size of Mondraker's bike boxes is reduced with the new changes saving on shipping space.It is worth noting that Mondraker isn't the first major brand to start improving packaging as we saw back in November 2020 that both Trek and Cannondale had started to remove plastics from bike boxes. You can find out more about Mondraker's new packaging here