Randoms - iceBike 2020

The bar can be moved to provide more leverage This end is used for freeing partially rounded out bolts

This bit of plastic in the packaging is recycled from pool filters.

Thule has released its first vehicle-specific bike rack with this Wanderway carrier specifically designed for the Volkswagen T6. The T6 is the van of choice for many mountain bikers and this rack is designed to make it easier for them to take their bikes with them. Thule already makes towbar racks that would fit on a T6 but the large tailgate means you can't have the rack on while also having access to the rear of the van. This new rack can hold two bikes as standard but you can fit 4 if you buy an extra upgrade kit. It is secured at the top of the tailgate and just above the rear lights, can be folded upwards when not in use and does not stop the tailgate from opening while fitted. The pice is £449.99.Madison had a new pair of trail riding trousers on display that use the brand's downhill pants as a blueprint. Built with all-day riding in mind, they have laser-cut holes and mesh behind the knee for ventilation. A shaped leg, lower back coverage and a gripper mesh should keep it comfortable while in the riding position. There is also extra knee material to allow for knee pads underneath. The garment is priced at £74.99Lazer’s budget Chiru helmet also got an update this year. It looks the part with deep coverage at the back of the head, a fixed visor and a turn fit system to keep it secure. The weight is 305 grams for a small. The non-MIPS version is £40 with the MIPS version at £60. It passes all international safety standard for mountain bike helmets and we think it's great that Lazer are bringing decent head protectoin down to this price point.Park Tools had a new range of hex and Torx T wrenches on display at the show. They are free spinning and can be adjusted for fine work. Both sets are priced at £110 each.Park Tools also launched universal bleed kits that should be able to service most mountain bike and road disc brakes. The one pictured above is for DOT fluid but they also offer a kit for mineral oil. Both are priced at £99.99There were just some color updates for ODI but this Army Green option has already been snapped up by the UK's army mountain bike team.Shimano had this chrome finish Orange on its stand to show off some of its mountain biking component range.With Zwift adding steering sections for mountain bikes this year, Elite has released this spring-loaded stand that should add some more realistic feedback to your ride. The stand brings your front wheel back to a forward position so you don't have to turn the bars back straight yourself, much like being out on the trail.At the moment, you still need to use your phone on the handlebars for Zwift to recognise the steering input but Elite apparently have a smart version ready to go that will mean you no longer have to use your phone. Apparently they are just waiting on some code form Zwift but that should come in the next 60 days. This mechanical stand is priced at £34.99 and the smart version is expected to cost double that.