Video: 7 Year Old Crosby Zoomerman Hits a 24 Foot Double For the First Time

Crosby has been progressing his bike skills and having a blast doing so. He has been looking at this jump with amazement for almost 2 years. Watching Dad and friends jump it and wondering when he would be able to. Last fall he walked past it with a film crew and said it would be years before he jumped it but, on May 19, 2020 he sent it! All of Crosbys jumps or steeps are because he wants to do them. We do not push him, more times than not, it is Dad telling him to slow down and think about it first. We, including Crosby, hope that posts and videos that we provide will fuel your kiddos and inspire people to ride bikes or better themselves.You will notice in the video that after landing the big hip he bottoms out and rides off trail. He does crash but I think its bad taste to post a child crashing. Crosby is and was just fine. He wears all the necessary protective gear. He did not even receive a scratch from his bail. It's hard to tell Crosby to brake into the jump because he is over shooting the landings. Teaching kids is hard, so I just accept that he might go to far. I basically judge that if I brake then he can coast and clear the jump. You can see his fork completely bottom out and that's with psi ratings for twice his weight. Stoked that Crosby stuck the landing and next time, we will increase the psi even more.The first jump is 17 footThe second jump is 18 footThe third jump is a 24 foot hipThanks for watching!