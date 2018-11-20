VIDEOS

Video: Teaser for Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3

Nov 20, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


We can't wait to see what Jordie gets up to in Rough AF 3...


Supported by:
YT Industries
SDG
Halo Wheels
Five Ten
Deity Components
Strikt Gear
Vee Tire Co.

7 Comments

  • + 6
 Ummm f@#k that!!!
  • + 1
 It looks like you'd come off that roller if you sharted just a little
  • + 2
 Yehaaa Shore Action!!!
  • + 1
 Ultimate ear worm
  • + 1
 This will beat Rocky III
  • - 1
 Teasers are dumb.
  • + 3
 So are butt plugs!

