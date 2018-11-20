Pinkbike.com
Video: Teaser for Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3
Nov 20, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
We can't wait to see what Jordie gets up to in Rough AF 3...
Supported by:
YT Industries
SDG
Halo Wheels
Five Ten
Deity Components
Strikt Gear
Vee Tire Co.
Must Read This Week
Trending: Mountain Bike Tech to Look for in 2019
64593 views
Video: Richie Rude Shralps Squamish
54431 views
Video: This is the Fastest* Bike in the World
44833 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
42634 views
Ridden & Rated: 8 Mid-Range Downhill Helmets
40438 views
Tenneco Inc. Buys Öhlins Racing
40387 views
Video: A Day in the Life of Rachel Strait
31181 views
Review: Canyon Spectral WMN CF 9.0
30264 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
cornwallfreerider
(50 mins ago)
Ummm f@#k that!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
schlockinz
(16 mins ago)
It looks like you'd come off that roller if you sharted just a little
[Reply]
+ 2
dh-corn
(37 mins ago)
Yehaaa Shore Action!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
valhallascott
(29 mins ago)
Ultimate ear worm
[Reply]
+ 1
gamonoso
(14 mins ago)
This will beat Rocky III
[Reply]
- 1
m33pm33p
(40 mins ago)
Teasers are dumb.
[Reply]
+ 3
WAKIdesigns
(29 mins ago)
So are butt plugs!
[Reply]
