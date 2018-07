Real mountain biking!

The bike park season is in full swing! Videos and photos of dusty berm explosions, scrubs and flips flood our screens.A few days before his departure for the EWS in La Thuile we asked Yoann Barelli what he wanted to shoot with his META AM 29 and he instantly replied, “” So, direction Squamish and one of its most iconic trails, Treasure Trail. Rock slabs, skinnies, drops, loam and logs.